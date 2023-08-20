Black market AK-47s flood Sudan capital sotay price don fall

By Zeinab Mohammed Salih

Role, Journalist, Khartoum

Di price of AK-47 assault rifle don fall over di last few months sotay na only half di price e dey cost now.

For di black market for Sudan capital of Khartoum, dem don dey sell am for $830 (£650).

One long term arms dealer say di sharp drop for price na sake of say di black market don full well well with di Russian Kalashnikov wey dem dey call "Di Clash" since April wen Sudan enta civil war.

Di fight-fight na daily tin between di army and paramilitary of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for Khartoum and two oda cities wey e Bahri and Omdurman.

Di man wey follow us tok on di condition say we no go tok im name, na pesin wey dey buy and sell weapons as im kind of full time work. E say although some of im suppliers na retired army officers, most na from di ranks of di RSF.

Supply don pass demand especially afta di fight wey locals dey call di Battle of Bahri wey happun for mid-July, about three months into di kasala wey don scata Sudan.

Na so di deadibodi of soldiers dey tanda for di streets of Bahri, as goment don suffer heavy losses for paramilitaries hand, as dem now dey control mist of di city as well as Khartoum nad Omdurman.

Di dealer say, "many solders dey captured and many more don dey killed, so our suppliers get plenti of weapons".

E mean say e no need to rely on smuggling "Di Clash" from Libya wey di dealer call "open arms market". E show di level of which lawlessness and instability don carry di North African State since di overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

For di past, na rebels and militia men wey dey fight for Sudan or neighbouring Chad dem dey sell weapons give.

But now fighters dey carry di weapons of dia killed or captured enemies for di battlefield of Khartoum, carry am sell give dealers wey don find new buyer, ordinary residents wey dey fear over di war wey don come meet dem for dia domot.

How pipo dey take buy gun for Sudan?

Di way dis sales dey go be say afta pesin find dealer by word of mouth, di resident go come call dem and place order. Di dealers go come deliver di AK-47 gun give dem for house and quickly teach dem, how make dem use am.

Di bullets dey sold separately. Dat one na di dealers wey dey waka up and down around Omudurman man market wey dem dey call Souq Omdurman dey sell am.

One 55 year old papa wey get six pikin dem say e buy di AK-47 because of rise in crime, and "potential attacks from oda pipo for Khartoum".

E add say, "Dem fit just attack you, for an reason. E fit turn to ethnic war. You no fit know. Na our main fear be that."

Sudan enta civil war for di middle of April afta kasala burst between di arm oga Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and di RSF oga, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemedti.

Di two bin collabo to stage coup ofr October 2021 but then start to dey fight for power struggle sotay dia men enta war wey no look like e dey end soon.

Di arm dealer say di money now na for pistols even pass AK-47 because e dey easy to use and carry.

Residents dey buy dem because goment wey include police force, prison service and judiciary don collapse and e don make di rate of crime to climb like ad.

Ogbonge criminals don enta street afta di mass break out if Khartoum biggest prison for di beginning o di war.

Crime don rise wey don make plenti businesses to shut down, cause unemployment and cost of living don rise as basic food items don dey scarce.

Even though pipo dey struggle financially, plenti residents dey back buy guns as safety issues don boku, as pipo dey rob houses and rape women up and down.

Di arm dealer say e don drop di price of pistols by four times. Sometin wey im bin dey sell for 800,000 Sudanese pounds ($1,330), e don dey sell for 200,000 Sudanese pounds.

Di dealer say, "wetin bin make pistol to cost before na di licence. Now you no need ot get one. You fit just buy am dey use am". E add say e don dey make beta profit as sales don high pass ever before.

Pipo wey get AK-47 dey keep am for house but pistol owners dey carry am up and down weda na filling station dem dey go or dem dey go market.

Di wahala wey criminals fit make dey inside di tori of one 24 year old man wey just marry and don get one year old pikin.

E bin dey go market for Omdurman, na so e jam gang wey rob am collect all im money and come shoot am for spine join. Di hospital wey dey im town no fit treat am so dem carry am fo hospital for River Nile state wey be 200km away.