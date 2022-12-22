Wetin be di New Zealand PM insult wey sell at NZ$100,000 for auction?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

53 minutes wey don pass

Dem don sell one signed copy of one transcript of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dey insult one opposition leader don sell for more than NZ$100,000 ($63,200).

Na microphone pick up di offensive comment afta one gbas-gbos exchange wit ACT party leader David Seymour.

Ms Ardern later apologise for wetin she tok before OgaSeymour propose make dem two join forces to raise money for New Zealand Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Di PM thank everybodi wey bid afta di the charity auction end on Thursday.

During one lively parliamentary debate last week, Ms Ardern take issue wen Mr Seymour, leader of di right-wing libertarian ACT party, ask her to give an example of her "dey make mistake, apologise for am properly, and dey fix am".

Ms Ardern defend her Labour goment record before she sit down and quietly tok: "Such an arrogant prick."

Her microphone pick up di remark and dem preserve am for di official parliamentary record, Hansard, afta Mr Seymour ask for apology.

But both of dem dey normally quarel wit each oda politically, dem come later decide to turn di affair to something wey dey positive. Dem both sign a copy of one transcript of di official parliamentary record wey include di comment before dem frame and auction am online.

Di man wey im charity auction tell local media say im go still take loan to help am pay for di NZ$100,100 (£52,200) winning bid.

Julian Shorten tell 1News say im dey happy wit wetin im buy and say: "Dis na one moment for New Zealand political history."

For one statement, Mr Seymour say: "Di interest big pass wetin anyone don ever dream of am.

"Wen I suggest dis to her, she immediately agree," im add. "I dey blown away by di kindness of bidders wey dey help pricks everywia wit dia generosity."

"I no fit say I expect dis," Ms Ardern post am on Facebook before im thank Oga Seymour say im be " good sport".

Ms Ardern Labour Party win one landslide victory for di kontri general election for 2020 and di prime minister don enjoy high approval ratings for much of her two terms for office.