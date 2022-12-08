18-year-old Jaylen Smith dey elected as youngest black mayor for US

Wia dis foto come from, Handout/Facebook

54 minutes wey don pass

One 18-year-old college student for di state of Arkansas don reportedly become di youngest black mayor to dey elected for US.

Jaylen Smith just comot high school for May. On Tuesday, dem vote am to lead di rural town of Earle, 30 miles (48km) west of Memphis, Tennessee.

E no be di first 18-year-old mayor for US history, but dis one no stop im family from celebrating di major win.

“My mum no fit stop to dey cry,” Smith tell di Washington Post for Wednesday.

Smith wey be Democrat win di town wey get 1,800 residents as most US political watchers tune in to a Senate contest for Georgia.

“Dis na time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas” Smith write for im Facebook to celebrate im victory ova di city street and sanitation superintendent.

“I go like thank all my supporters for stepping up and getting pipo to di polls. I dey truly grateful for you all.”

“Di vote result na 235 to 185, according to one tally from di Crittenden County Clerk office.

Di new mayor run on a platform of improving di police force, repairing di city drainage system, addressing abandoned houses and improving community involvement.

As mayor, e also plan to bring one major grocery store to di community as di only one wey dey di town don dey closed for years.

Wen im dey school, e serve as president of di school student goment association and get leadership roles for school clubs.

“You gazz start for somewhere - you gazz do am,” e tell di Post. “I no wan wait to be 30 or 40 and become mayor wen I fit be one right now.”

E receive advice during im campaign from di mayor of di city of Little Rock, Arkansas, wey get population of ova 200,000.

Little Rock city leader Frank Scott Jr, wey also serve as president of di African American Mayors Association, praise di victory.

"I dey excited for Jaylen and di entire community for Earle as im become di youngest-ever African American mayor elected for di kontri,” im tell CNN.

“I dey proud of im willingness to enta into public service as such young age and im aspirational goals for di city.”

Smith plan to continue im studies for Arkansas State University Mid-South as im juggle im mayoral duties and home to become prosecutor someday.

For 2005, one 18-year-old Michael Sessions win di race to be mayor of di town of Hillsdale, Michigan before e even complete high school.