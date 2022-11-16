Portugal vs Nigeria- All you need know
Nigeria men national football team go play Portugal for international friendly match dis week.
Dis match dey come few days before di start of di Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Super Eagles no dey go World Cup but Portugal dey go.
Di European team dey di same group wit Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea for di tournament.
Di match na Portugal last build up game ahead of di big football tournament for Middle East.
Dis game dey come afta di ogbonge interview wey Cristiano Ronaldo do wit Piers Morgan wia im accuse Manchester United of betrayal and oda tins.
Dis Na wetin you need know about di international friendly game.
Wen Portugal dey play Nigeria?
Di international friendly game between Portugal and Nigeria go take place on Thursday November 17.
What time be Portugal vs Nigeria match?
Di International friendly match go begin by 7:45pm Nigeria time dat na 6:45pm for Portugal.
Nigeria team news
Nigeria invite 23 players for dis friendly match against Portugal
But head coach Jose Peseiro don replace Victor Osimhen wit Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem come in for Olisah Ndah.
Im replace dem sake of Injury.
Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye
Defenders: William Ekong, Olisa Ndah, Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Chidiebube Duru, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi Samuel
Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Oghenekaro Etebo
Forwards: Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis
Portugal team news
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio
Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Otavio Monteiro, Vitinha, William Carvalho
Forwards: Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta
How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria
SuperSports go show di Portugal vs Nigeria match live for Nigeria.