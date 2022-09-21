Popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastava don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastava don die at di age of 58, im family confam.

Srivastava bin dey collect treatment for one hospital for di capital, Delhi, afta e get heart attack on 10 August.

Dem carry di comedian go hospital and put am on life-support afta e experience chest pain and collapse as e dey work out for gym.

Last week, im family say Srivastava dey recover slowly but still dey on ventilator.

Srivastava join di entertainment industry for di 1980s as actor for Hindi films.

He gain popularity for 2005 afta e participate for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, one reality show for stand-up comedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead di tributes as di news of Srivastava death break.

Who be Srivastava?

Srivastava dey known as di common man comedian.

Dem born am for 1963 for Kanpur city for di northern state of Uttar Pradesh to poet Ramesh Srivastava.

Wen e be child, pipo sabi say Srivastava dey dey like to dey mimic film stars.

Im ability to mimic Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan dey well known for di world of Hindi-language comedy.

Srivastava start dey do comedy for di 1980s wen di state-run Doordarshan TV na di audience main source of entertainment.

Im first comedy sketch Hasna Mana Hai (Laughter dey Banned) appear inside audio cassette.

For one interview, Srivastava remember one time wen e dey travel wit im friends for inside one taxi, di driver come dey play im cassette.

"We make jest of am , Wetin you dey listen to driver? Stop am and play something good.' But di driver reply say, 'Oh no, brother, dis Srivastava dey always make me laugh, e dey give me joy wella,'" he tok.

In di late 1980s, Srivastava move go Mumbai to dey closer to Bollywood.

Im first movie na wit Salman Khan and starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya. E later show for several popular films like Baazigar and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

But comedy na still be im main hustle.

Srivastava captivate audiences as a participant for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and e dey popular for spontaneity in delivery of jokes.

For one interview, e joke say im wear bright, colourful clothes because dem dey do "my shows for fair cities like Lucknow and Patna, where huge crowd dey. So when I wear these clothes, people go sabi me from afar."

Like many Indian entertainers, Srivastava also dabble for politics.

Samajwadi Party from Kampur field am for 2014 national election. He later withdraw from di race.

Months later, e join di ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).