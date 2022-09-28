W﻿ho be Bashir Machina wey uproot senate president Ahmed Lawan for Yobe Senatorial seat

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Machina/ facebook

19 minutes wey don pass

One long political kasala over di Yobe North Senatorial District don end as court don confam Bashir Machina as di winner of di All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries wey dem run for di seat.

Oga Machina and di Nigeria Senate President , Ahmed Lawan, wey bin contest for di APC presidential primary follow dey drag over di senatorial seat, afta Oga Lawan no win di presidential primary.

Di Federal High Court wey siddon for Damaturu, di Yobe state capital on Wednesday 28 September orda di APC and di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as Yobe North senatorial candidate of di party.

Presiding judge, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu bin cancel one parallel primary election wey produce di Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for 9 June, 2022.

Di judge also orda di political party to forward Machina name to Inec as di ogbonge winner of di primary wey shelle for May.

As di court don recognise Machina as di candidate for di Yobe north senatorial seat, once im tenure end, Oga Lawan go say bye bye to di di senate.

Who be Bashir Machina?

Bashir Machina be former chairman of di Governing Board of di Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC).

For 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint am as chairman Governing Board for di Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC). E bin hold di position till March 2022.

Bashir Sherrif Machina be don hold electoral office bifo.

E be lawmaker for di, House of Representatives for 1992.

Dat time di lower chamber lawmaker bin dey im 20s.

E be represent Karasuwa, Nguru, Machina, Yusufari federal constituency for Yobe State under di Social Democratic Party (SDP).

E bin serve as sub-committee chairman of di House Committee on Fertilizer Procurement and Distribution.

When Governor Mai Mala Buni be di Chairman of di APC Extraordinary Convention Committee, Oga Machina bin serve as chairman APC National Assembly Elections Screening Committee for Ogun state.

Oda pipo wey dey candidature gbege

Ahmed Lawan of Yobe North, Senator Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Districts, and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi for Ebonyi South, bin try buy Senate tickets afta dem loose for di presidential primaries of di APC.