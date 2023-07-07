Police arrest man wey enta class wia students dey write exam and allegedly strangle 17-year-old boy to death for Ondo

7 July 2023

Ondo State Police don confam say dem don arrest one man, Oke Loya, for allegedly killing one teenager, Timibra Meretighan, inside im classroom for Arogbo community inside Ese Odo Local Government Area of di state.

Di tok-tok pesin for di south west state inside Nigeria, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya wey confam di tori to BBC Yoruba say, dem don begin investigate di mata.

According to reports, Timibra and im classmates bin dey write exam for dia school for Ijaw National High School for Arogbo wen di incident happun.

Dem say Timibra and im classmates bin dey write exams wen di man enta di class, pursue di students comot come allegedly grab Timibra and strangle am to death.

Ọdunlami-Omisanya explain say na di principal of di school run go police station to report di case say "one man, Oke Loya run enta security post for di school to hide from rain before di incident happun."

Di tok-tok pesin go on to say, "di man strangle am becos di student and im mates bin dey call am mad man." E tok.