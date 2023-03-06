Over 20 pipo die for Ghana road accident afta bus crash into truck

Di accident scene

Wia dis foto come from, Kofi Adomah

Over 20 people reportedly die for Kintampo, Bono East Region of Ghana after bus collision.

De bus which dey carry about 52 passengers crash into articulated truck around 11pm Sunday.

Information BBC Pidgin gather from local reporter, Wiafe Akenten be say out of de 22 wey die, 4 women die, 1 child die den 17 men.

Nearly half of de passengers in de bus die on de spot, while at least one more pesin die for hospital.

De accident happen Sunday evening around 11pm.

How de accident happen?

Wia dis foto come from, Kofi Adomah

Wetin we call dis foto,

Kintampo accident scene

Local reporter reveal give BBC Pidgin say eyewitnesses say e be like de truck driver try swerve anoda truck wey dem pack for roadside.

In de process, e enta into de opposite lane leading to head on collision with de bus.

After rescue efforts, dem deposit de bodies of de dead to Kintampo Govment Hospital, meanwhile, de survivors dey receive treatment.

Wia dis foto come from, Kofi Adomah

Similar Kintampo accident kill over 100 people

Kintampo, a town for Bono East regio get reputation for road accidents.

In 2019, two buses wey crush head-on kill roughly 60 passengers.

De number of people wey die plenty sake of passengers from both commercial buses die.

Again, in 2020 Ghana Police confirm say 29 people die inside road accident wey happen for Kintampo, after head on collision happen between Grandbird Bus and 207 Sprinter minibus.