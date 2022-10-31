Breakdown of match day 6 games for Champions League

Twelve teams don qualify for di round of 16 for Champions League so far.

E mean say four teams go book dia place for di last match for di group stage of di competition.

We torchlight wetin dem need to go through and breakdown wia each team stand for dia groups.

Di round of 16 draw go take place for di House of European Football for Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday November 7.

Teams wey don qualify for round of 16

*Bayern

Benfica

*Chelsea

Club Brugge

Dortmund

Inter

Liverpool

*Man City

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto,

Real Madrid

*Group winners

Teams wey fit go through to round of 16 on Matchday 6: Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Marseille, AC Milan, Salzburg, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Tottenham

Teams wey don confam third place position and di Uefa Europa League knockout round play-offs: Barcelona, Sevilla

Teams wey no fit reach di round of 16 but fit finish third: Ajax, Atlético, Dinamo Zagreb, Juventus, Leverkusen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers

Teams wey don confam fourth place: Celtic, Copenhagen, Plzeň

Match day 6 fixtures

Tuesday November 1

Group A: Liverpool vs Napoli, Rangers vs Ajax

Group B: Porto vs Atlético, Leverkusen vs Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern vs Inter, Plzeň vs Barcelona

Group D: Sporting CP vs Frankfurt, Marseille vs Tottenham

Wednesday November 2

Group E: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan vs Salzburg

Group F: Real Madrid vs Celtic, Shakhtar vs Leipzig

Group G: Man City vs Sevilla, Copenhagen vs Dortmund

Group H: Juventus vs Paris, Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

Group A

Napoli don qualify for di round of 16. Dem go finish first if dem avoid defeat to Liverpool by four goals or more.

Liverpool also don qualify for di round of 16. Dem go finish first if dem beat Napoli by four goals or more.

Ajax no fit reach di round of 16. Dem go finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if dem avoid defeat by Rangers by five goals or more.

Rangers no fit reach di round of 16. Dem go finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if dem beat Ajax by five goals or more.

Group B

Club Brugge don qualify for di round of 16. Dem go finish first if dem win, if di two games end for draw, or if Porto lose.

Porto don qualify to the round of 16. Dem fit finish first if dem win and Club Brugge no win, or if dem draw and Club Brugge lose.

Atlético no fit qualify for di round of 16. Dem go finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if dem win, or if both games end for draw, or if Leverkusen lose.

Leverkusen also no fit reach di round of 16. Dem go finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if dem win and Atlético no win, or if dem draw and Atlético lose.

Group C

Bayern dey through to di round of 16 as group winners.

Inter too don qualify, dem finish second.

Barcelona go finish third and compete for di UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Plzeň finish fourth.

Group D

Tottenham go qualify for di round of 16 if dem avoid defeat. Dem go finish first if dem win, or if both games end for draw. Spurs no fit finish fourth.

Sporting go also qualify for di round of 16 if dem avoid defeat. Dem also fit finish first if dem win and Tottenham no win. Sporting go finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if dem and Marseille lose.

Frankfurt fit reach di round of 16 if dem win. Dem go finish first if dem win and Spurs no win. Frankfurt go finish third if both games end for draw, or if dem and Marseille lose.

Marseille go also fit through to di round of 16 if dem win. Dem go finish first if dem win and di oda game end for draw. Dem go finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if they draw and Sporting lose.

Group E

Chelsea don qualify for di round of 16 as group winners.

Milan go also qualify for di round of 16 if dem avoid defeat. Milan no fit finish fourth.

Salzburg too fit qualify for di round of 16 if dem win. Dem go finish fourth if they lose and Dinamo win.

Dinamo no fit reach di round of 16. Dem fit finish third and reach di Europa League knockout round play-offs if dem win and Salzburg lose.

Group F

Real Madrid don qualify for di round of 16. Madrid go finish as group winners if dem win, or if Leipzig no win.

Leipzig go also qualify for di round of 16 if dem avoid defeat. Dem go finish first if dem win and Madrid no win.

Shakhtar too fit qualify for di round of 16 if dem win.

Celtic go finish fourth.

Group G

Man City don qualify for di round of 16 as group winners.

Dortmund too don qualify afta dem finish second.

Sevilla go finish third and compete for Uefa Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Copenhagen go finish fourth.

Group H

Paris and Benfica don qualify for di round of 16. Paris currently dey top sake of dia overall goal difference (+8 to +4) as dem plaw 1-1 wen both of dem bin meet.