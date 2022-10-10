Seven times Elon Musk Tweet don land am inside hot soup
Tesla oga Elon Musk don find imself for inside hot soup for diplomacy mata.
Dis one dey come afta im suggest say make Taiwan become special administrative zone of China.
Di world richest man for interview with Financial Times say, e "probably no go make everyone happy" but say e believe di two goments fit reach "reasonably palatable" arrangement.
China Ambassador to di US praise Mush but Taiwan ambassador say freedom "no dey for sale".
Taiwan na territory wey dey rule imself even though Beijing dey claim am.
Dis no be di first tine wey Musk don open im mouth for outside to tok wetin cause wahala especially inside Twitter, wia e don make $44b bid to buy.
Dis na seven times wey Elon Musk make world tok with im mouth
Peace plan wey vex everybodi
On 3 October, di Tesla oga bin post Twitter poll wey im list im suggestions for ending Russian invasion, one of which na to give territory to Russia, so im 10.7 million followers go vote.
Oga Musk ideas include voting for parts of Ukraine wey Russia dey occupy wey di Kremlin say dem dey annex, say make Russia comot if "na di will of di pipo."
Oga Musk also suggest say make di world accept Crimea as part of Russia cos continuous fight-fight fit cause nulclear war.
Dis tweet vex Ukrainians sotay President Zelensky tweet im own poll wia im ask pipo weda dem bin like Musk pass wen e support Ukraine or wen e support Russia.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweet say, "those wey want Ukraine o give up on dia pipo and land so Putin ego no go wound or Ukraine no go suffer suppose to no use di word 'peace ' to replace 'make Russians kill and rape thousands more innocent Ukrainians, and grab more land'."
Di Kremlin like Musk suggestions say, "e dey very positive say pesin like Elon Musk wan find peaceful way from dis situation", according ot tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov.
Oga Musk poll get 2.7 million votes and 60% vote against im peace plan.
Di gbege about di Thai cave boy rescue
For 2019, Elon Musk face defamation case afta im call di British diver Vernon Unsworth "pedo guy" for Twitter for post wey im don delete.
Unsworth become popular worldwide afta im head di efforts to rescue 12 teenage boys wey hook for one underground cave for Thailand.
Musk bin wan assist di operation and bin wan donate mini-submarine.
But instead im and Unsworth start to dey abuse demself for Twitter afta di cave diver call Musk offer of submarine say e be, "PR Stunt".
Afta Musk comment, Unsworth sue am for $190m defamation suit but Los Angeles Court rule for Musk side.
Unsworth lawyer Lin Wood say, "di verdict send signal, say you fit make any accusation you like, as vile and untrue as e fit be and pesin go get away with am".
Reaction to Covd-19
Wen Covid-19 become pandemic for March 2020, Elon Musk sharparly call measures like lockdown say e dey "dumb".
For one of im tweet on top di mata, Musk question wetin go make dem determine if pesin die from coronavirus.
Even though e dey vaccinated, e openly tok against vaccine mandate and vex Jewish joinbodi wen e compare Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler wen Canada truckers start to protest against compulsory vaccination.
E wan fight Putin
On 14 March, di businessman enta Twitter to challenge di Russian president Vladmir Putin make dem come fight.
E say, "I challenge Vladmire Putin to single fight. Stakes be Ukraine".
E later come tag di official account of Russian President with di same invite but Putin wey be Judo black belt neva ansa.
Elon vex American President
Elon Musk make im money from plenti business wey include Tesla wey dey make electric cars wey don top di industry.
For January, di billionaire para for US president Joe Biden wen im dey tok about electric car production for America but no mention im company, but call Tesla rivals.
E tweet for 27 January say, "Biden na damp sock puppet in human form".
Damage Tesla with tweet
Elon Musk enta wahala with Tesla shareholders plenti times afta im tweets comot money from company hand.
For November 2021, Tesla shares drop by like 5% afta Musk do poll weda to sell part of im stake for di company.
58% of di 3.5 million accounts wey vote say make e sell am.
For May 2020, Musk comot $1.4bn from Tesla cmpany value afta im say e tink say di shares bin dey too high.
Dat Coca-cola joke
For 28 April dis year, Musk use joke tok say e wan buy Coca-Cola so e fit add cocaine to di most famous soft drink for world.
Wen US pharmacist John Pemberton first invent di drink for 1885, e bin get coca leaf extract sake of say cocaine still dey legal dat time.
And according to di US National Institute on Drug Abuse, cocaine be di common ingredients for plenti medicine.
Dem later comot am from Coke for 1929 and neva add am back since dat time.
Some of Musk followers bin like di post but odas call am out on promotion of drugs.
No be di first time e go enta gbege because of drugs. E bin smoke weed for interview with Joe Rogan for 2018.
Dem bin do di video interview for California wia weed dey legal but pipo say e no look good