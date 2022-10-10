S﻿even times Elon Musk Tweet don land am inside hot soup

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

10 October 2022, 20:24 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

T﻿esla oga Elon Musk don find imself for inside hot soup for diplomacy mata.

D﻿is one dey come afta im suggest say make Taiwan become special administrative zone of China.

D﻿i world richest man for interview with Financial Times say, e "probably no go make everyone happy" but say e believe di two goments fit reach "reasonably palatable" arrangement.

C﻿hina Ambassador to di US praise Mush but Taiwan ambassador say freedom "no dey for sale".

T﻿aiwan na territory wey dey rule imself even though Beijing dey claim am.

D﻿is no be di first tine wey Musk don open im mouth for outside to tok wetin cause wahala especially inside Twitter, wia e don make $44b bid to buy.

D﻿is na seven times wey Elon Musk make world tok with im mouth

P﻿eace plan wey vex everybodi

O﻿n 3 October, di Tesla oga bin post Twitter poll wey im list im suggestions for ending Russian invasion, one of which na to give territory to Russia, so im 10.7 million followers go vote.

O﻿ga Musk ideas include voting for parts of Ukraine wey Russia dey occupy wey di Kremlin say dem dey annex, say make Russia comot if "na di will of di pipo."

O﻿ga Musk also suggest say make di world accept Crimea as part of Russia cos continuous fight-fight fit cause nulclear war.

D﻿is tweet vex Ukrainians sotay President Zelensky tweet im own poll wia im ask pipo weda dem bin like Musk pass wen e support Ukraine or wen e support Russia.

U﻿kraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweet say, "those wey want Ukraine o give up on dia pipo and land so Putin ego no go wound or Ukraine no go suffer suppose to no use di word 'peace ' to replace 'make Russians kill and rape thousands more innocent Ukrainians, and grab more land'."

D﻿i Kremlin like Musk suggestions say, "e dey very positive say pesin like Elon Musk wan find peaceful way from dis situation", according ot tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov.

O﻿ga Musk poll get 2.7 million votes and 60% vote against im peace plan.

D﻿i gbege about di Thai cave boy rescue

F﻿or 2019, Elon Musk face defamation case afta im call di British diver Vernon Unsworth "pedo guy" for Twitter for post wey im don delete.

Un﻿sworth become popular worldwide afta im head di efforts to rescue 12 teenage boys wey hook for one underground cave for Thailand.

M﻿usk bin wan assist di operation and bin wan donate mini-submarine.

B﻿ut instead im and Unsworth start to dey abuse demself for Twitter afta di cave diver call Musk offer of submarine say e be, "PR Stunt".

A﻿fta Musk comment, Unsworth sue am for $190m defamation suit but Los Angeles Court rule for Musk side.

Unsworth lawyer Lin Wood say, "di verdict send signal, say you fit make any accusation you like, as vile and untrue as e fit be and pesin go get away with am".

R﻿eaction to Covd-19

W﻿en Covid-19 become pandemic for March 2020, Elon Musk sharparly call measures like lockdown say e dey "dumb".

For one of im tweet on top di mata, Musk question wetin go make dem determine if pesin die from coronavirus.

Even though e dey vaccinated, e openly tok against vaccine mandate and vex Jewish joinbodi wen e compare Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler wen Canada truckers start to protest against compulsory vaccination.

E﻿ wan fight Putin

O﻿n 14 March, di businessman enta Twitter to challenge di Russian president Vladmir Putin make dem come fight.

E﻿ say, "I challenge Vladmire Putin to single fight. Stakes be Ukraine".

E﻿ later come tag di official account of Russian President with di same invite but Putin wey be Judo black belt neva ansa.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E﻿lon vex American President

E﻿lon Musk make im money from plenti business wey include Tesla wey dey make electric cars wey don top di industry.

F﻿or January, di billionaire para for US president Joe Biden wen im dey tok about electric car production for America but no mention im company, but call Tesla rivals.

E﻿ tweet for 27 January say, "Biden na damp sock puppet in human form".

D﻿amage Tesla with tweet

E﻿lon Musk enta wahala with Tesla shareholders plenti times afta im tweets comot money from company hand.

F﻿or November 2021, Tesla shares drop by like 5% afta Musk do poll weda to sell part of im stake for di company.

5﻿8% of di 3.5 million accounts wey vote say make e sell am.

For May 2020, Musk comot $1.4bn from Tesla cmpany value afta im say e tink say di shares bin dey too high.

D﻿at Coca-cola joke

For 28 April dis year, Musk use joke tok say e wan buy Coca-Cola so e fit add cocaine to di most famous soft drink for world.

Wen US pharmacist John Pemberton first invent di drink for 1885, e bin get coca leaf extract sake of say cocaine still dey legal dat time.

A﻿nd according to di US National Institute on Drug Abuse, cocaine be di common ingredients for plenti medicine.

D﻿em later comot am from Coke for 1929 and neva add am back since dat time.

S﻿ome of Musk followers bin like di post but odas call am out on promotion of drugs.

N﻿o be di first time e go enta gbege because of drugs. E bin smoke weed for interview with Joe Rogan for 2018.