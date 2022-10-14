How 'young pipo dey start revolution' wey dey shake Iran

Recent demonstrations across Iran no show any sign say e go calm down one month afta di death of one young woman for police custody

Protesters wey be mostly young pipo and women don take to di streets of Iran to demand justice for di death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini.

D﻿em dey also ask for cultural reforms.

Morality police bin arrest Amini on 13 September for Tehran say she allegedly wear her hijab, or headscarf, "improperly".

She collapse afta dem carry her go detention centre and die three days later.

Reports say na some officers beat her, but di police don deny am, tok say she suffer heart attack.

Di mata cause nationwide protest wey don reach 29 days since e start.

Di protesters draw ear say dia protest no get leader. Di demonstrations don spread to all 31 provinces and many sectors of society.

At least 201 pipo don reportedly die since di protest start, as di kontri security forces clamped down on di unrest.

Who dey lead di protest?

Wetin we call dis foto, One woman hold one portrait of Mahsa Amini for one rally in solidarity wit di Iran protesters for Istanbul, Turkey, on 20 September

Di short ansa be say e no get any single figurehead or political group wey dey lead di protests. For most cases, di protest dey spontaneous and na young pipo dey involved.

Some Iranian women wey don tire for di way di state dey try control all aspects of dia lives, including wetin dem dey wear dey waka for di front of di protest

Di chants wey you go hear for dis protests na "woman, life, freedom" and "death to di dictator" wey dem belive dey refer to di Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Dis one mean say wetin bring all dis groups of pipo togeda na dia desire for fundamental change for di Islamic Republic, im non-democratic nature, and im ideology-driven policies.

E also get some opposition groups wey base outside di kontri, but dem no dey lead am. And none get wide support inside Iran.

For di past for Iran, protests don eventually die down afta major crackdowns by security forces.

Why I dey protest: 'For freedom and self-determination'

Di BBC tok to some young pipo wey bin take part for di protests about why dem don chosen to join di demonstrations.

Most of dem no want make dem identify sake of dem dey fear say di goment fit do dem strong tin.

One man, wey be 22-year-old from Golestan province for northern Iran, tell us say: "Di motivation and demands of pipo like myself and doz of my generation na one specific thing - somtin wey be di collective demands of all.

"Our demands don dey suppressed to di extent say e dey hard to tok am.

Our demands include freedom, self-determination to decide for oursef and to exercise our wills on di basic needs of our [own] life; to decide di future for our children and family so dat dem no go feel di experience of suppression and humiliation wey we don experience."

Di protests fit lead to regime change?

Some senior officials don express concern about di goment dey deal wit protesters, but di red line na di survival of di Islamic Republic.

E don get many protests ova many years for Iran, ontop issues wey dey range from water shortages, rising cost of living, compulsory hijab.

Protests ontop di economic situation for 2019 bin dey bigger, but dis wave don draw in many sectors of society.

Di authorities fit believe say dem fit deal wit dis wave, just as dem don do for di past.

Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, don tok say dem fit deal wit some protesters by "cultural means," or re-education.

E say dem go deal wit di odas through judicial or security measures. But many of the protesters dey unda di age of 25 and dis one dey underline di deep societal changes wey dey happun for Iran.

As observer Vali Nasr tok am, "instead of regime change, changes fit dey for di regime" - if dem accept say dis source of dis protest dey inside Iran, and not outside, for di Western kontris wey dem blame.