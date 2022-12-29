Wetin President Buhari, international community, politicians tok about late President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

29 December 2022, 16:46 WAT New Informate 31 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don join oda top politicians, international community, elder statesmen plus oda notable Nigerians to mourn di passing away of di President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor.

Di govnor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma announce di death of Prof. George Obiozor on Wednesday, 29 December.

For inside statement, di Imo govnor tok say di President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo die afta a brief illness and im death na big loss to Imo state, di South East and di entire kontri.

E add say im family go announce di burial arrangement in due course.

President Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, odas pay tribute

Tributes don begin pour in for di late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

President Muhammadu Buhari for im tribute message tok sorry to di family of di deceased and add say im contributions to di peace and stability of di polity no go dey forgotten.

Govnors from di South-east, past leaders also pen dia condolences as dem describe di Ohaneae as a great man.

Nigeria ex-President Dr Goodluck Jonathan say di death of Professor George Obiozor pain am well-well - e describe im death as a huge loss to di nation.

“Professor Obiozor na great patriot wey im love for di nation and im pipo know no bounds,” e tok.

Who be Prof. George Obiozor?

Prof. George Obiozor na academia, diplomat, statesman, patriot and ogbonge Igbo leader.

Dem born am for August 15, 1942 for Awo-Omanma for Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state, South-east Nigeria.

Di Igbo leader bin first attend Awo-Omamma Comprehensive Secondary School for Oru, for Oru-East Local Government Area (LGA) for di state.

E later travel out of di kontri to further im study.

Di Ohanaeze leader attend di Institute of African Studies for Geneva, Switzerland, and di University of South Tacoma Washington US, wia e obtain bachelor degree in political science for 1968.

E further im studies go Columbia University, New York, where e get Masters of Philosophical for International Affairs and Doctor of Philosophy in International Affairs.

E work as lecturer for Pratt Institute, New York City between 1971 and 1975, and as assistant professor of political science for City University of New York, among others.

Obiozor come back Nigeria for 1979.

E work for goment and academia plenty times.

E serve as di Director-General of di Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

And High Commissioner to Cyprus.

For 1999, e become di Nigerian ambassador to Israel, e dey di post four years, from 1999 to 2003.

He serve as di Nigerian Ambassador to di United States from 2004 to 2008.

On Sunday, January 9, 2021, Obiozor dey elected as di 10th President-General of di Ohaneze Ndigbo, one socio-cultural group wey dem form to cater for di welfare of di Igbo nation.

During im time as di president of di Ohanaeze, e always dey call for di emergence of a Nigerian president wey go come from di South-east for 2023 elections.

Obiozor participate for plenty conferences, delegations, and missions for Nigeria and di United Nations. E also write and edit plenty books and articles on foreign policy and international relations.

Wetin be Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Wia dis foto come from, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

Ohanaeze Ndigbo na one Igbo socio-cultural organization for Nigeria.

Di group dey represent di interests of all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

Although di group no be political party, one of dia main objectives na to promote unity among dia members in order to effectively represent di political interests of Igbos for Nigeria.