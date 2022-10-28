‘No need to fear’ - Buhari react to Abuja terror alert

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

13 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria president say di US and UK advice to dia pipo no call for panic.

President Muhammadu Buhari say di terror alert by di foreign kontris no mean say attack go happun.

D﻿i Nigeria leader reaction dey come as some kontri bin first issue terror alert say threat of terror attack dey for Abuja.

Presido Buhari for statement wey im tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu release on Friday say im don charge security operatives to dey alert since afta di attack on Kuje prison.

“No be only Nigeria dey di list of terror threats by foreign goment travel advice to to dia citizens. UK and US travel advisories also tok of terror attacks wey fit happun for many Western European nations.

“However, e no mean say attack go happun for Abuja,” di statement tok.

DSS deny joint operation wit US forces

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria security agencies deny tori say dem carry out joint operation wit foreign forces for Abuja, di Federal Capital Territory.

Di Department of State Services (DSS) tell BBC Pidgin say dem no carry out any joint operation wit US forces.

Di clarification from DSS come as tori come out say security for Nigeria collabo wit US navy seal to raid one Trademore Estate, Abuja.

Di tori wey local media cari tok say di raid bin happun on Monday for di estate wia joint security forces arrest some suspects wit improvised explosive devices.

Dem say di ‘sting operation’ na to bust planned attack by a group of pipo wey di security arrest.

Eyewitnesses say na on Monday night di operation happun and security lock evribody inside di estate while di operation dey go on.

Di tori come at a time wen di United States and di United Kingdom Embassies issue terror alert for dia citizens.

Di alert don cause panic for many residents of di federal capital.

Peter Afunaya, tok-tok pesin to give clarity weda dem carry out operation or not.

“No such ops in Abuja between DSS and any oda kontri military”, e tok.

Jabi Lake Mall re-open afta initial close down

Wia dis foto come from, Jabi Mall/Instagram

One shopping for Jabi district of di federal capital territory bin close shop sake of security reasons.

Di closure of Jabi Lake Mall come days afta US warning about terror alert for Abuja.

Di management of di mall for statement dem release on dia official later announce say dem don re-open afta “re-assurances from di Federal goment, heads of security agencies and FCT Minister.”

Initially di company bin say dem dey monitor di security situation.

On Friday di management though dem still dey monitor di security situation, “cente management go implement security measures to ensure evri body safety and maintain di highest vigilance.”

Peter Obi/Baba Datti avoid Abuja

One of di main opposition parties wey wan contest di 2023 election, Labour Party inaugurate dia presidential campaign council today.

Di presidential candidate, Peter Obi and im vice, Ahmed Baba Datti no attend di event wey hold for Abuja.

Director-General of di Council oga Doyin Okupe tell party members say dia candidate and im vice no come sake of security advise dem get.

“I wan tell un say di presidential candidate and di vice presidential candidate no dey here based on di advice by our security team,” Okupe tok.

Safety tips

Afta di attack on Kuje prison for Abuja for August, security threat bin comot again say terrorist plan to attack schools for FCT.

To make pipo dey on alert, di Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba order security to protect all schools, hospitals, health workers and critical national infrastructures around di kontri.

BBC Pidgin torchlight 15 safety tips wey police want make you know.

Tip 1. No use car stickers wey tok wia you dey work, especially if na ogbonge job.

Tip 2. No post pictures of your pikin for dia school uniforms or badges, protect una pikin.

Tip 3. Wen you go party, no let di band jazz you sotay you start to dey spray money, use envelope.

Tip 4. No be di pesin wey go try empty ATM machine with large withdrawal. You no need 50k for wallet to feel like man.

Tip 5. Always delete bank transaction notification especially SMS… you fit memorize your bank balance. Tear your POS/ATM receipt troway.

Tip 6. No jog wey da don dark, you suppose get sense pass that. If you fit carry pesin wey you trust follow bodi.

Tip 7. Always lock your doors, even if na just to waka outside to off gen.

Tip 8. Never-never-never ear your ID outside your work place. No bodi need to know wia you dey work.

Tip 9. Dey accountable with your parent or your spouse, make pesin know wia you dey at every point.

Tip 10. If you fitm no dey send pikin alone on errand outside your house, dem be soft targets.

Tip 11. No dey form big oga for your street with plenti donation for estate meeting, try dey modest.

Tip 12. Wen you dey give, give modestly and for private, try dey tok “I no fit spare dat kain money now”.

Tip 13. No too stay for office afta closing time, you fit do dat deadline work later or for house sef.

Tip 14. Make safety di number one tin you dey tink for your decisions always.