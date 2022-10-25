Continuation of Chidinma Ojukwu murder trial no hold sake of witness no show

51 minutes wey don pass

Di trial of 300 level Mass Communication under graduate, wey bin dey University of Lagos Chidinma Ojukwu, wey dem suspect say get hand for di murder of Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, no gree hold on Tuesday sake of say one prosecution witness, no show face.

Di witness na DSP Olusegun Bamidele wey get important role for di case.

Ojukwu dey stand trial before Lagos High Court.

On 18 October, Ojukwu bin do roundabout say di deceased still dey alive wen she leave am komot for di short-let apartment wey dem bin dey togeda for di Lekki Phase 1.

S﻿he bin tok dis one inside video wey DSP Bamidele get.

As di hearing resume on 25 October, di Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), Madam Adenike Oluwafemi, tell di court say di witness, DSP Bamidele, wey be di number nine prosecution witness and neva finish im evidence no fit show for court.

According to di DDPP, di witness bin send text message, to tell her say e bin dey under di rain all mornin.

And e no dey able to find transport to di court.

She bin apologise for di im absence.

Counsel for di defendants, Oga Onwuka Egwu, Oga Babatunde Busari and Miss M. A. Abia-Bassey, say di prosecution counsel bin earlier tell dem about how di matter dey go.

Dem no object say make di matter dey adjourned.

Judge adjourn case

However Justice Yetunde Adesanya, adjourn further hearing for di trial till October, 27.

For di last date wey court adjourn, October, 20, di matter no go as di first defendant counsel bin send message say e lost one family member and don already dey for Anambra state as at di time wey dem call di case.

Di third defendant Quadri no also show for court.

E bin call im lawyer Babatunde Busari to inform am say e get one directive from di Correctional Facility make dem no bring am to court sake of security matter.

Na sake of di 2nd year anniversary of '#ENDsars'.

Ojukwu Confessional video

For di last proceeding for October, 18, dem play di recorded video of di confessional statement of Ojukwu for court.

For di video footage, di first defendant deny say she kill Ataga.

Ojukwu for di video say she no sabi who kill di late Ataga.

She say she bin go out, by di time she get back, she bin see Ataga on the floor and quickly pack her things and commot sake of say she fear.

Meanwhile, for October, 11, proceedings, when dem first play di video recording, e bin show di lifeless body of Ataga and later Ojukwu confession, where she tok for di video say she kill di late CEO on her own.

For October 12, di matter also no go on as di trial Judge lost im relative and no siddon.

Ojukwu dey arraigned along wit two odas Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu for October, 12, 2021, for nine-count charge sake of alleged murder of Ataga wey dey against dem by Lagos State Goment.

Ojukwu and Quadri dey face di first to eight counts wey dey around conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

Di third defendant, Egbuchu, dey face di ninth count sake of e receive iPhone 7 wey dem tif and belong to di late Ataga.

Ojukwu and Quadri chop allege say e get hand and murder Ataga for June 15, 2021, as dem stab am plenti times wit knife for neck and chest.