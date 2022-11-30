Iranian protesters jollificate over team elimination from World Cup

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Persian Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd celebrate di Iranian football team loss by dancing to music for di north-western city of Sanandaj

46 minutes wey don pass

One man don reportedly dey killed by security forces for northern Iran, as anti-government protesters dey publicly celebrate say dia national football team comot from di World Cup.

Tori be say Mehran Samak bin dey shot for head afta e honk im car horn for Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.

Videos from oda cities show crowds dey cheer and dance for di streets.

Many Iranians no gree support dia football team for Qatar, sake of say dem see am as representation of di Islamic Republic.

Anti-government protesters for Iran bin don dey celebrate for di national football team elimination from di World Cup, afta dia 1-0 loss to di USA.

Videos bin show pipo dey dance for streets and honk car horns for Tehran and several oda cities for Tuesday night.

Many Iranians no gree support dia football team for Qatar, dem see am as representation of di Islamic Republic.

State-affiliated media blame hostile forces both inside and outside Iran say dem put unfair pressure on di players.

Di players no sing di national anthem before dia first game, one 6-2 defeat by England, for one obvious expression of solidarity wit di protesters.

But dem sing for di Wales game, wey dem win 2-0, and di politically-charged showdown against di USA.

Some protesters sedat one as betrayal of dia cause even though reports dey say di team bin come under serious pressure from Iranian authorities.

Di unrest start 10 weeks ago following di death in custody of Mahsa Amini, one 22-year-old woman wey chop arrest from morality police for Tehran say e allegedly violate di strict rules wey say make women cover dia hair wit hijab.

Authorities don respond to wetin dem see as foreign-backed "riots" wit violent crackdown wey human rights activists say at least 450 pipo don dey killed, including 60 children. More dan 18,000 odas dey reported to don chop arrest.

One video wey dem post online on Tuesday night bin show plenti pipo dey celebrate di Iranian football team loss for one square for Mahsa Amini home city of Saqqez, for di kontri north-west. Video show as dem dey cheer and wave headscarves before fireworks dey set off.

BBC Persian also gbab similar videos from plenti oda cities in the predominantly Kurdish region, where dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed by security forces in recent weeks.

Video show Crowds dey dance to music for Sanandaj, one epicentre of di unrest, while for Kermanshah and Marivan hear dem dey chant "Woman, life, freedom" - one of di main slogans of di protests.

For Tehran, students for Imam Sadiq University bin gather outside one hall of residence and dey sing "Death to di dishonourable" - one adjective protesters don use against security forces and wey fans dey shout inside di stadium during Iran match against England.

Di opposition activist collective 1500tasvir bin post videos say e show security forces open fire for protesters wey dey celebrate for di south-western city of Behbahan and beating woman for Qazvin, near Tehran.

E bin also get one confrontation between opponents and supporters of di goment outside di Al Thumama Stadium for Qatar afta Tuesday match.

Danish journalist Rasmus Tantholdt film some men wey carry Iranian flags dey shove one man wey wear T-shirt dey say "Woman, life, freedom" for English. One woman wey dey wit am dey complain say she attack and ask for help to leave di stadium safely.

Anoda video wey reach BBC Persian domot bin show male protester as dem violently chop arrest from security guards outside di stadium while dem dey shout "Woman, life, freedom".

State-affiliated media for Iran meanwhile bin praise di national football team despite say dem no qualify for di World Cup knockout stages.

Di conservative Farhikhtegan newspaper say "we dey proud of Iran", while di Revolutionary Guards-linked daily Javan say di team bin "win di real game: di game of uniting pipo hearts".

Keyhan, wey dia editor dey appointed by di supreme leader, bin say di team bin go di tournament under "di most unfair conditions", witpressure from "mercenaries home and abroad".