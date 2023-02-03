I know of govnor wey bank give N500million new notes cash - El-Rufai

Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Nasir Elrufai

20 minutes wey don pass

Govnor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna state say politicians and big pipo go always find dia way while poor pipo dey suffer di new naira notes wahala.

Govnor El-Rufai tok dis one for exclusive interview wit BBC.

E say e sabi one govnor wey bank give N500m new notes as poor pipo dey struggle to get di small amount dem go use to survive.

“Even yesterday dem tell me of one pf our fellow govnors wey bank give N500m new notes, na bank give am.

“Wat of di little wey di man on di street wey dey sell tomatoes and dey try survive. Dis na why we say 10 days extension no be am, na months extension we want.

“No wia in di world wia currency exchange no dey happun but dem no dey give limited time like dis one for currency swap and definitely not so close to elections,” e tok.

Pipo for Villa dey work against Tinubu

Di former Federal Capital Territory minister also tok about im recent tok wey make headlines wia e tok say e get some pipo for Villa wey wan make APC lose di upcoming elections.

“E get pipo for presidency wey dey work underground against our party, make pipo note say I no say work against Tinubu but our party.

“Anoda tin about doz particular pipo be say dem no be party members.

“For now I no go mention names but wen time reach pipo go hear.”

Di govnor also rubbish claims say vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo dey among pipo wey dey work against di party.

“Nothing concern Osinbajo at all e no get hand. We know di northerners wey wan use hypocrisy just because we say power must return back to south.”

Di govnor say e get some pipo wey dey give wrong advices to di president.

‘Buhari focus na on free and fair elections’

Oga El-Rufai interview with di BBC no be di first time e go tok about di role of di cabal for di coming election.

Im bin don first tok wen e appear for oda television stations for di kontri.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed bin react to Govnor Nasir El-Rufai earlier interview on Tuesday wia e first tok say some pipo for presidency dey work against dia party.

Mohammed wey speak wit tori pipo afta di Federal Executive Council meeting on 1 February say President Muhammadu Buhari go only focus to ensure say free, fair and credible elections dey.

E say di president no go favour anyone or cause anybodi to dey at disadvantage.

According to di minister, if anyone dey wey dey work against any candidate, e no dey officially known.

'Hide petrol and naira, I go win'

Di controversy about alleged sabotage by di cabal start afta Bola Ahmed Tinubu wey be di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) say im go still win di election even though some pipo dey try sabotage im chance.

For im campaign for Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, Tinubu say di sabotage no go work.

“Make fuel dey expensive, only dem sabi wia dem keep am. Keep petrol, keep di naira, we go vote and go dey elected. You fit change di ink of naira notes.

Wetin you expect no go happen. We go win,” di former govnor tok in Yoruba language.

Di former govnor later tok say no be President Buhari e bin dey follow tok for di campaign.

Fuel scarcity don dey linger for several months across di kontri sake of say di product scarce.