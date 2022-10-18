Why Abike Dabiri-Erewa comment cause gbas-gbos on social media

Wia dis foto come from, ABIKE DABIRI-EREWA Wetin we call dis foto, Chairman NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa

one hour wey don pass

Plenti reactions don follow one response wey di Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Chairman, Abike-Dabiri-Erewa sama one Twitter user afta e challenge how she take dey handle diaspora matters.

Di gbasgbos start on Monday wen Abike Dabiri enta Twitter to give update one viral video wey tok say dem dey attack Nigerian students for one University campus near Delhi, India.

She tweet say N﻿igeria goment say Indian Authorities don agree for one written commitment to protect Nigerian students for India.

As response to dis tweet, one Twitter user say make she go Indonesia go see how dem dey treat Nigerians for there and also use style insult her, call her "mumu".

Abike for her response call am ‘Ode’ (Yoruba word for 'foolish pesin') say na drugs and cultism dem dey go do for Indonesia.

"If di Indonesian goment later sentence dem to death, dem go begin beg Nigerian goment to rescue dem. "

Dis tok generate reactions as some pipo hail di Nidcom oga for her response, odas say as public official she for no tok like dat.

One Former Minister of Information, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili dey among prominent Nigerians wey call her out over tweet.

Dr Oby Ezekwesili say Dabiri-Erewa comment dey "messy" make she clean am up.

Some odas for dia reaction drag di mata along politics, ethnic and moral upbringing line.

W﻿etin dey happun for Indonesia

According to di Nidcom boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she say at least 16 Nigerians dey on death row for drugs related crimes for dia.

Indonesia authorities don execute four Nigerians and di Nigerian goment don dey beg make di sentences dey commuted.

But dem say dia law na dia law.

W﻿ho be Abike Dabiri-Erewa?

Wia dis foto come from, ABIKE DABIRI-EREWA Wetin we call dis foto, A﻿bike Dabiri-Erewa receive OON National Honour from President Muhamadu Buhari

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa na di Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Abike na lawmaker, journalist and politician.

She represent di pipo of Ikorodu Federal Constituency for di House of Representatives from June 2003 to June 2015, she serve as Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs (June 2003 to June 2008).

As Chairman House Committee on Diaspora Affairs (June 2008 till 2015), her major spotlight na her advocacy and calls for justice and fairness for Nigerians abroad. From China, Pakistan, Libya, to USA, Northern Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil and many more kontris, her intervention dey impactful.

One ogbonge thing during her time as a lawmaker na say she champion and sponsor di Freedom of Information Bill (FOI bill) plus di Violence Against persons Bill and many odas, some of di bills don dey signed into law in Nigeria.

She don receive many awards and recognitions.