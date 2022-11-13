INEC clear Nigerians about di press release allegedly from dem ontop Tinubu and one US case

Wia dis foto come from, BAT/INEC

13 November 2022, 12:05 WAT New Informate 11 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria election body say dem no dey investigate di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) tok for one press statement dem release on Saturday.

Nigeria dey hold dia general election next year from February, 2023.

Ahead of di elections controversies surround one alleged court mata wey involve oga Tinubu don dey go round.

“We no dey investigate di Presidential Candidate of di All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” na so Festus Okoye tok for di statement.

Why Inec make di clarification

Social media post dem come out say Inec dey torchlight di mata wey involve di presidential candidate of di ruling party.

Local tori pipo for Nigeria bin carry report say one US Court for Chicago mention oga Tinubu for one drug case. BBC no fit verify dat tori.

On Saturday, di election body bust one fake press statement wey dem ascribe to Festus Okoye say Inec dey investigate di US court papers wey allegedly indict Tinubu.

“One press release wey dem say come from our commission don dey trend online since Friday 11th November 2022,” Inec national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye tok.

Di statement “claim say di commission dey investigate a case of criminal forfeiture against one of di presidential candidates for di forthcoming General Election.

“We wish to state categorically say di said press release no come from di Commission and we no dey pursue any cause of action.”

Oga Okoye say na “di handiwork of mischief makers and e be fake.”

Tinubu camp react

Tori say di APC presidential candidate bin allegedly involve for drug business don dey draw conversations for di kontri especially since Asiwaju Bola Tinubu declare to run for di office of di president.

Di campaign organization and supporters of oga Tinubu don come out many times to defend di candidate.

Dis “fake news” wey Inec clarify na di latest one.

Festus Keyamo, tok-tok pesin for Bola Tinubu say make pipo no drag di presidential candidate into dat controversial US court mata.

“Indictment no fit dey if Asiwaju no be defender or defendant in dat case,” e tok for interview on top one local channel.

“I repeat am for di umpteenth time, I no wan dey sound like a broken record here. Asiwaju no be party for dat case.”

On wetin make Inec clarify tori say dem dey investigate am, oga Keyamo use im Twitter condemn di letter wey di electoral commission say na fake.

Bola Tinubu profile

Wia dis foto come from, BAT Wetin we call dis foto, Bola Ahmed Tinubu na two term govnor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007

Bola Ahmed Tinubu alias Jagaban, na man of many parts and im don dey very active for Nigeria political life for many years now.

Di 69 years old get reputation as a political godfather wey dey use im power and influence to support im candidates.

Im na accountant wit degree from Chicago State University for United States, and im work for major companies including Mobil Oil Nigeria before im win senate seat for 1992.

E bin go on exile during di rule of military goment sake of im bin dey involved wit di pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition.

Afta di death of military leader General Sani Abacha, im return for 1998 and immediately return to politics.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu na two term govnor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

Although im bin no hold any political office afta 2007, e get hand for di emergence of Lagos state govnors since den.