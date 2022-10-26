Teams wey don qualify for Champions League last 16

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nine teams don qualify so far for di knock out stage of Champions League afta Tuesday games.

Seven more spots still dey available and more teams still fit book dia place on Wednesday.

So which teams don qualify for di champions League last 16?

Champions league - Wetin teams need for dis group stage 25th October 2022

Who don qualify for di last 16?

Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)*

Club Brugge (BEL)

Dortmund (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)*

Napoli (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

* Dem dey confam as group winners

Dis na how Chelsea, PSG, Benfica and Dortmund secure dia qualifications on Tuesday night.

Group E Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea qualify for di last 16 afta dem end Salzburg 40-match unbeaten home run for all competitions.

Na Kai Havertz score di winning goal.

Dem go finish top of dia group.

Group H Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Messi and Mbappé score two goals each as Paris book dia place for di knockout stage in style.

Neymar also score for di match.

Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Juventus comeback bin too late as Benfica hold on to reach di last 16.

Juve comot for di group stage of di Champions League for di first time since 2013/14.

Group G Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Both teams get di point dem need to secure di top two spots for Group G match wey dem play for Germany.

Wen be Champions League last 16 draw?

Di Champions League Round of 16 draw dey suppose take place on 7 November, 2022.

E go shele for UEFA headquarters for Nyon, Switzerland.

Di draw go take place exactly five days afta di end of di group stage fixtures on Wednesday, November 2.