'W﻿hatsapp is down' dey trend as millions no fit send or receive message

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

25 October 2022, 09:28 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

WhatsApp don go down for users across Nigeria with over Six hundred thousands of pipo dey Tweet about di mata for Twitter.

B﻿ut no be only for Nigeria di complain dey.

W﻿hatsApp users from around di world also dey social media platforms dey complain say di app no dey work.

Some pipo see say wen dem send message, e no dey land and di message dem go see na "connecting".

P﻿ipo no also fir receive messages.

WhatsApp na one of di most popular messaging platforms for Nigeria and around di world, and e dey estimated say more dan two billion pipo dey use am around di world.