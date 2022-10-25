'Whatsapp is down' dey trend as millions no fit send or receive message
WhatsApp don go down for users across Nigeria with over Six hundred thousands of pipo dey Tweet about di mata for Twitter.
But no be only for Nigeria di complain dey.
WhatsApp users from around di world also dey social media platforms dey complain say di app no dey work.
Some pipo see say wen dem send message, e no dey land and di message dem go see na "connecting".
Pipo no also fir receive messages.
WhatsApp na one of di most popular messaging platforms for Nigeria and around di world, and e dey estimated say more dan two billion pipo dey use am around di world.
Our eye still dey dis tori, we go dey upload am as we get informate around di mata.