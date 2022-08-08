Bayern deny Sane to Man Utd tori, Chelsea Werner close to Leipzig return

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

45 minutes wey don pass

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic don rubbish suggestions say Manchester United don make enquiry for dia 26-year-old Germany international Leroy Sane. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, dey very close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig. (Mail)

Leicester and Southampton dey on alert after English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, ask to leave Chelsea on loan before di transfer window close. (Guardian)

Borussia Dortmund also dey interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi wey dey plan to get more playing time outside Chelsea. (Mail)

Villarreal dey confident of taking 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso from Tottenham on a permanent deal after im successful loan spell last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man United dey still continue to work on deal for 19-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg. (Express)

Newcastle also dey prepared to make a new push to sign the highly-rated Slovenia international. (Northern Echo)

Wolves don reject loan offer from an unnamed Italian club for their 23-year-old Portuguese defender Toti Gomes. (Express and Star)

Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24, don extend im contract with PSV Eindhoven until 2027, despite interest from West Ham. (Sun)