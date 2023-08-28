How Ghana star Mohammed Kudus Westham move dey make fans switch com support di club

West Ham United unveil new signing Mohammed Kudus for London Stadium on August 27, 2023

As Ghana star Mohammed Kudus im mama den im brothers join am for pitch as Westham United sign am, im make fulfilled.

Di 23-year old never dey forget im family support for im football career.

From di time dem sign am for Danish club Nordsjaelland go Ajax, Kudus dey ensure say im mama always dey there.

Na so e happun Sunday also for East London.

Kudus be di new kid for Westham.

“I make happy say I come here. I go excite den entertain di fans”, Kudus tok for interview afta di signing.

Wetin influence di move

Kudus dey follow former Black Stars defender John Paintsil (2006) den captain Andre Ayew (2016) wey play for di East London Club.

Coach of di Black Stars Chris Hughton, wey get Ghanaian papa, also play for di hammers in 1990.

Kudus say Andre Ayew tok good tins about di club wey convince am.

“Ayew don tok better tins about im experience for di clubs he play for England, Westham be one of dem”.

Di former Ajax forward say dat among na influences wey make im choose come Westham.

Im also add say im former teammate for Ajax Edson Alvarez wey sign give di club two weeks ago, tok say e be good club.

Mohammed Kudus score for Ajax celebrates during di Dutch premier league

Kudus im national team coach, Chris Hughton sabi di player im talent.

Chris work plus Kudus for di national team for at least two years as technical director wey now e be coach.

“E develop over di last few years for Ajax, wey e don dey versatile,” Chris tok afta di signing.

Di former Westham den Brighton player also add say im make happy say Kudus come di premier league wey “he for settle well well den enjoy football”.

One former tok tok pesin for Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saani Daara, say Westham go enjoy Kudus.

“Di club don sign one of di biggest african talents,” e write for Twitter now X.

For im new club, di boss dey happy pass.

David Moyes describe Kudus as “terrific talent wey don shine for Ajax in di champions league den Dutch league”.

Ghana fans ‘switch’ dey support Westham

Since di official announcement, ghana fans don excite say one of dia favs dey join di premier league.

Some already tok say dem dey switch allegiance.

One of dem be popular artist for Nima, where Kudus grow up.

Moh Awudu be proud of Kudus wey im do mural den wall paintings of di footballer for dia neighborhood for Nima.

Moh say e turn Westham fan wey e already dey search di club jersey.

“Kudus dey inspire we all for Nima. We di boys for di area go support Westham from now,” Moh tok.

Moh also dey expect say Kudus go shine for di premier league den win titles.

“Di Kudus dream still dey on, young footballers for dis neighborhood go learn from am. How you for leave your comfort zone den conquer di world.”

Anoda pesin wey be big journalist for di kontri, Manasseh Azure Awuni also say e don become ‘hammer’.

“I dey love Kudus well well wey I go support Westham sake of am”.

Daniel Okyere dey love football - he say im be full time Westham fan dis season.

Im say di former Ajax player go improve di English club.

“I don dey support ghana players for dia top teams, na so I be full hammer this year,” he tok BBC Pidgin.

Daniel also believe say kudus im “versatility go make he go hit for East London as he dey fit play any position for di front.”

“Di team too go play plenti tournaments so e mean say more playing time for di champ.”

Ghana players for premier league

Kudus dey join seven oda Ghana players wey dey di Premier League.

Im dey join Kamaldeen Suleman wey dey Southampton, Jordan Ayew den Jeffery Schlupp wey dem dey Crystal palace.

Oda players wey dey di league be Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) den Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Kudus already dey look forward to di games against im country men.

As former Black Stars player Michael Essien join chelsea in 2005, na so e happun say plenty Ghanaians turn chelsea fans.

Some odas also dey support Arsenal sake of midfielder Thomas Partey.

Kudus say he go share im talent wit di fans wey “he no fit wait to play for di Westham badge”.

Expectations dey high give di Ghanaian baller but im hope say as e do am for Ajax, e go do am for East London, wey di fans go happy.

As Kudus dey perform for di pitch, na so im cult hero status for Ghana go dey rise - wey go sabi di Michael Essien era.