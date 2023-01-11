'Chelsea na great team' - Joao Felix tok why e join di Blues

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Joao Felix help Portugal reach di quarter-finals for di 2022 World Cup

one hour wey don pass

Chelsea don sign Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for di rest of di season.

Arsenal and Manchester United bin don dey linked wit di 23-year-old but e favour move to di Blues.

Di Portugal international don also sign one-year extension to im Atletico contract through to di summer of 2027.

"Chelsea na one of di great teams for di world and I hope to help di team reach dia objectives," Felix tok.

"I dey very, very happy to dey here and very excited to play for Stamford Bridge."

Atletico make Felix di fifth most expensive player for history wen dem pay Benfica £113m for di den 19-year-old for 2019.

E don go on to score 34 goals for 131 appearances for all competitions, wit 18 assists.

Felix na part of di Portugal squad for di World Cup and score one goal for five outings for di tournament as im kontri reach di quarter-finals.

Since den, e don play for Atletico twice, scoring for one 2-0 win against Elche for 29 December before play 73 minutes for one 1-0 defeat by Barcelona on Sunday.

Felix don score five goals and provide three assists for Atletico for 20 outings dis season.