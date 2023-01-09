One pesin die as police clash wit Yoruba Nation members for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Police Wetin we call dis foto, Scene of di incident for Ojota

48 minutes wey don pass

At least one pesin don die and odas injure as members of di Yoruba Nation agitators come out to do rally on Monday for di Ojota area of Lagos state, southwest of Nigeria.

Yoruba nation rally na wetin some campaigners dey use to call for dia own nation, separate from Nigeria.

Tori for street be say police officers try to disperse di rally but di agitators no gree. Dis cause police to shoot tear-gas to disperse dem.

Video wey dey fly around from di location show one pesin wey fall for ground and dey motionless while odas dey provoke dey chant anger song.

Anoda video from di scene show car wey dem dey set ablaze. As e dey born young pipo dey around di area dey shout wit anger tone.

As tori of di incident dey fly up and down, pipo begin panic and dey send scary text message wey dey tell pipo to avoid di area as dem dey go about dia business today.

Police tok tok pesin Benjamin Hundeyin tell tori pipo say di area don dey calm and security teams dey on ground to ensure peace and oda.

E say na ‘miscreants’ wey claim to be Yoruba Nation pipo come out to disrupt normal activities, and police bin step in to prevent dem.

Oga Hundeyin say di agitators no inform police say dem wan do rally.

For tweet, di police tok tok pesin say na di protesters attack di police men, and shoot two of dem, say di two dey hospital now dey collect treatment.

E confam say dem don arrest four of di suspects in connection wit di clash wey happun on Monday morning.

Police kill two of our agitators - Prof. Akintoye

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Police Wetin we call dis foto, Car dem destroy

Meanwhile di former leader of di Yoruba Nation Agitators Professor Banji Akintoye don react to di incident.

For video message wey e release on Monday, e claim say two agitators die for di incident and accuse di Nigerian security forces say dem dey attack innocent pipo wey get right to agitate.

‘I want to alert di govnor of Lagos state govnor Sanwo-Olu and di highest political leader in Yoruba land Asiwaju Bola Tinubu dat di police is breaking di law in Lagos, dey need to be called to order’ na so im tok.

Prof Akintoye bin resign im position as leader of di group last year. Presently im dey lead anoda similar group Yoruba Self Determination Movement, YSDM.

E describe Yoruba Nation agitators and pipo wey dey law abiding, wey dey carry out dia rallies peacefully without weapons and no violence.

As at di time of publishing dis report, peace don return to di location as military and police trucks full di area and pipo dey move around peacefully.

Dis no be di first time wey Yoruba nation rally go cause katakata for di area.