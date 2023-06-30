Benjamin Mendy say e don nack 10,000 women, court hear

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

17 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy wey dey accused say im rape one young woman tell am say "e dey fine, I don nack 10,000 women", na wetin jury hear.

Di 28 year old dey accused say im attack one woman wey be 24 year old dat time, for im £4m mansion for Chesire for October 2020.

E also dey accused say "e attempt to rape anoda woman wey be 29 dat time, two years ago."

Di footballer wey dey on trial for Chester Crown Court don deny di two charges.

Trial Judge Stephen Everett tell di jury of six men and six women say dem bin find di France International not guilty of sexual offences wey oda women accuse am for trial wey end for January dis year.

E tell di jurors say dem no fit reach judgement on dis two charges na why dem bring am back for retrial.

E warn dem say make dem no look di tori of wetin happun for di last tral and focus for di evidence dem go hear for dis court.

Wia dis foto come from, Google Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di Chester Crown Court wia di trial dey hold

Benjamin Aina KC open di trial wit di tori of how Benjamin Mendy dey hold party for im house and invite both men and women but on two occasions, e bin take advantage of two of im female guests.

Oga Aina say Mendy meet di first woman wey be UK student for club for Barcelona for 2017 and she become close to one of im friends.

A year later she bin go meet Mendy friend for d footballer house.

Di court hear say di next day she bin dey baff wen oga Mendy just appear wit im underwear and 'aroused'.

Di footballer dey accused say e come grab di woman and try to rape her for bed as she dey struggle and tell am make e stop.

Two years later, di second woman bin go out wit friends for one bar for Alderley Edge for Cheshire wey close to oga Mendy house and dem bin dey invited to di house.

She accuse di footballer say im collect her phone wey bin get "intimate" pictures, den lead am go im locked bedroom as she dey ask am for her phone back.

Oga Aina say Mendy bin tell am say "I just wan look you", and tell am say make she off cloth.

She comot cloth remain underwear for bodi and oga Mendy come throw her phone for bed.

As she go to pick am, di footballer dey accused say e grab am for back, rape am even though she bin hala say, she no wan nack.

Oga Aina tell jury say, "oga Mendy step back and tok say, 'you too shy'. Mendy come add say, 'E dey fine. I don nack 10,000 women'."