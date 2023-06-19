Wetin we know about di missing submarine wey carri pipo go look di remains of Titanic inside di ocean

Authorities don begin search and rescue mission for one missing tourist submarine wey carry pipo to see di Titanic ship wey bin sink many years ago.

Dem say di tourist submarine miss for Atlantic ocean.

Di Boston Coastguard tell BBC on Monday say operation dey go on to find di submarine.

E no dey clear how many pipo, or if any, body bin dey inside at di time e go missing.

Tori be say small submersibles occasionally dey carry tourist and experts wey dey pay money to go look wetin remain of di Titanic.

OceanGate Expeditions, one private company wey dey deploy submersibles for deep sea expeditions, recently bin post for di social media feeds say one of dia expeditions bin dey "on dia way".

But di company, neva tok pim ontop di reports, dem dey charge guests $250,000 (£195,270) for a place for dia 8-day expedition to see di Titanic remains.

Dem say di trip on dia carbon-fibre submersible wey dem see as "chance to step outside of everyday life to discover sometin wey truly dey extraordinary".

BBC don contact di company for comment.

Di Titanic dey, 3,800m (12,500ft) below di surface for di bottom of di Atlantic. E dey about 600km (370 miles) off di coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Di passenger liner, wey bin get di largest ship back den, bin hit one iceberg on dia first voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Out of di 2,200 passengers and crew onboard, more dan 1,500 die

Many pipo don see di Titanic since dem discover di ship wreck for 1985.

Who dey inside di submarine?

E never clear yet who dey inside di vessel. But one British explorer, Hamish Harding, tok yesterday say e dey due to join di latest OceanGate expedition to di Titanic.

Harding write for Facebook and oda social media platforms say dem go attempt to dive on Sunday, afta di crew don set off from di city of St John's, Newfoundland on Saturday.

E add say di team for di vessel include "legendary explorers, some of wey done don do over 30 dives to di RMS Titanic since di 1980s".

E bin add say di trip dey "likely to be di first and only manned mission to di Titanic" dis year due to di harsh weather conditions.

Wetin else we know about di missing sub?

According to OceanGate website, one expedition dey on and two more bin dey planned for June 2024.

Di missing craft dey believed to be OceanGate Titan submersible, wey dey like di size of truck- di sub dey hold more dan five pipo and dey usually dive with a four-day supply of oxygen.

E no dey clear wen contact wit di craft lost.

But OceanGate say government agencies and odas dey help dem in di search.

"Our entire focus dey on di crewmembers for di submersible and dia families," OceanGate tok inside statement.

"We dey deeply thankful for di extensive assistance we don received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with di submersible," dem add.

Di submersible dey usually carry one pilot, three paying guests, and wetin di company call a "content expert".

A full dive to see di Titanic wreck, dey include di descent and ascent, wey dey take around eight hours according to reports.

Di OceanGate website list three submersibles wey dem get, and only di Titan dey capable of diving deep enough to reach di Titanic wreckage.

Di vessel dey weigh 10,432 kg (23,000 lbs) and, according to di website, fit reach depths of up to 4,000m and get 96 hours of life support available for a crew of five.

Di wreck dey in two parts, with di bow and di stern wey dey separated by about 800m (2,600ft). Di big remains of di Titanic surround di broken vessel.

Wetin be di Titan submarine?

