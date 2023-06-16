Spotify end dia podcast deal with Harry and Meghan

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

16 June 2023, 07:58 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Spotify don end dia deal with di Duke and Duchess of Sussex for di couple to produce podcasts.

One joint statement from Harry and Meghan company and di streaming giant say dem "mutually agree to part ways".

Spotify confam say dem no go renew Meghan podcast Archetypes, wey run for 12 episodes from August 2022, for a second series.

Di contract bin dey estimated to be worth $25m (£18m) for late 2020.

Di podcast deal na one of di major commercial agreements wey di couple enta into afta dem quit royal duties and relocate to di US for 2020.

Wen dem announce am in late 2020, di prince bin say e go "bring forward different perspectives and voices wey perhaps you never hear before".

For Archetypes, Meghan speak to high-profile figures like Serena William and Mariah Carey about stereotypes against women.

One statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, di couple content creation label, say dem dey "proud of di series we make togeda".

For December, Archetypes win di top podcast award for di People's Choice Award for Los Angeles.

At di time, Meghan write say: "I bin love to dig my hands into di process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on di writing and creative.

"And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my different and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with dem. Na such a labour of love."

Di Wall Street Journal quote one Archewell spokeswoman wey say Meghan go "continue to develop more content for di Archetypes audience on anoda platform".

Wen di agreement with Spotify bin first dey announce, e suppose be relationship wey go produce several series - but in di end, only one come out.

American media reports suggest say di royal couple fail to meet di productivity benchmark wey bin dey required by Spotify, and therefore dem no go receive di full value of di contract.

Since splitting from di royal family, Harry and Meghan bin look to capitalise on dia global fame in order to become financially independent.

Dat one don include a multi-million dollar content deal with Netflix, and Harry big contract with Penguin Books, wey don already produce im autobiography Spare.