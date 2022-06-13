Why Akwa Ibom APC guber candidate, and Akpabio ticket get 'K-leg'

Law don disqualify Nigeria ruling APC govnroship candidate and Godswill Akpabio Senate ticket inside Akwa Ibom state, Inec official don tok.

Dis means say dis two candidates of di All Progressives Congress fit no dey ballot paper for next year general election.

Di Independent National Electoral Commissioner (Inec) oga for di southern Nigeria state say dem no observe di governorship primary of Akwa Ibom APC.

Na last week Inec conclude conduct of primaries for political parties across Nigeria.

Mike Igini for Interview wit BBC say im go like know how APC take APC conduct di primary without Inec.

“Na di Law disqualify APC from participating for di 2023 governorship election for Akwa Ibom state. No be Inec,” Igini tok.

Im be di Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom state.

E say na di same situation happun for di party primary of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Wetin happun for Akwa Ibom APC Primary?

On May 27, 2022 tori come out say na Akanimo Udofia be di governorship candidate of di APC for Akwa Ibom.

Dis na afta some APC members bin carry protest go di party national secretariat for Abuja sake of di conduct of di primary.

Local tori pipo report say Udofia beat eight other aspirants including Senator Ita Enang, Prof Chris Ekong and odas to win di APC Governorship Primaries.

Also for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District tori come out say former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio be di party candidate.

Tori be say Akpabio beat im main opponent DIG Ekpo Udom (rtd).

But Inec say dem also no monitor di senatorial primary.

‘We no monitor APC governorship primary’ for AKS

Inec oga for Akwa Ibom state say dem no monitor therefore, dem no know wetin happun for di governorship primary.

“We bin gather for Sheergrace Arena, venue of di APC primary.

"We dey dia from morning till night but nothing happun,” Mike Igini tok.

Di Inec oga say “Na me and di commissioner of police and some of our staff dey dia dat day for di venue.

“We dey dia from morning till about 11pm wen we comot from di venue.

"Wetin we see since morning na just rowdy situation among party members.

“Na for morning we hear say dem don do di primaries around 4am wen we comot. Which kain tin be dat.

“We say no problem dem don do dia own. Our own na to write report. And our report to di Inec headquarters na say we no monitor dat primary.

Wetin Inec Law tok

Oga Mike Igini say Inec no get much to do during election apart from play di role of referee for all di political parties.

“99% of di work dey for di hand of political parties,” Igini tok.

E say Inec dey only follow di Electoral Act to do dia work.

Na section 82-85 of di Electoral Act (Amendment), 2022 tok di role of Inec for di conduct of primaries by political parties.

Di sections also tok about wetin go happun if Inec no observe di primaries.

Section 84 (1) of di Electoral Act, 2022 say “A political party wey wan nominate candidates for elections under dis Act go hold primaries for aspirants to all elective positions wey di commission must monitor.”

Though di governorship and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District get k-leg, Mike Igini say primaries hold for oda positions for APC in di state.