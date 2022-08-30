‘For three months I no comot from house after my nude video leak’- Kannywood actress Safiya Yusuf

Wetin we call dis foto, Safiya Yusuf

one hour wey don pass

Kannywood actress Safiya Yusuf wey many across northern Nigeria sabi as ‘Safara’u’ tok say she spend three months without nearing di gate of her house after her nude video leak for social media.

Safiya become popular few years ago after she play role of Safara’u for Hausa channel Arewaa24 series ‘Kwana Casa’in’.

Safiya wey tell BBC Hausa for interview say she don take break for Kannywood to concentrate on her music career also tok about how pipo bin dey abuse her when dem see her for street.

“Dat period when my nude video leak na di most depressing time for my life because I spend three months without nearing di gate of my house, I just dey indoors.”

“And by di time I muster energy comot na so pipo just dey abuse me for road in fact e get one particular pesin wey stone me as I dey waka.”

For di interview she also yarn say na her family support really helep her for those trying times if not na only God know wetin for happun.

“I really dey grateful for my family because na dem helep me comot from dat hole, my parents, my brothers and extended family members all helep by telling me say wetin don happun don past na to face di future.”

She also clear di air on her supposed expulsion from di Kannywood movie industry, saying na break she take no be say she don leave acting.

‘I grow up for Barracks and na wetin influence my dress sense’

Safiya tok say even though her parents dey stay Kano for northwest Nigeria, her father na soldier so dem bin dey stay barracks and na one of di reaaons why she no too dey wear native.

“As pipo dey tok about my dress sense and why i no too like native dress. Na for Barracks we bin dey live and western style cloth na im most dey wear.”

“I dey feel freer when I wear normal clothes instead of native clothes wey fit dey tight sometimes.”

‘Why I dey always mingle with men for my music’

Di actress also tok about her very young music career and why e no dey trouble her say pipo dey tok say na with only men she dey sing.

“I neva see any lady to sing with na why I dey sing with guys.”

“Anoda thing wey pipo no understand be say I grow up among guys, na me be di only girl among boys so na why to mingle with guys no dey strange to me.”

'I dey fear men na why I no dey any relationship for now’

Wia dis foto come from, Safarau/ Facebook

Safiya tok say men dey fear her na why she no dey any relationship for now.

“No be say I no get toasters oh, dem dey, in fact plenty sef but now men dey fear me I swear.”

She also tok say she no go mind make her children in di future see her music videos.

“I no go mind at all, all I know be say I go give dem beta home training just di way my parents give me and i go allow dem live dia lives.”

‘I no get Hisbah invitation’

Di actress also dismiss reports say Hisbah dat is di islamic police for Kano state don invite her for toks over some of her activities.

“Dat one no happun, I no get any invitation from Hisbah or anybody.”

Oda time wey celebs suffer backlash after video leak

For 2020, anoda Kannywod actress Maryam Booth suffer similar fate wen video of her nude go viral for social media.

Di actress Maryam, later release statement wia she accuse her former boyfriend Deezel wey be musician say na im release di video.

But Deezel also release im own statement say no be im release di video and e no get anything to gain by doing dat.

Di three seconds video wey go viral on Friday make many pipo comment on social media on weda na her friend or boyfriend record am.

For October 2021, one of Nigeria’s biggest musicians Tiwa Savage suffer backlash after her sex video leak online.

Savage reveal say na pesin bin dey try blackmail her wit her short sex clip at di time.

She share di totori for one radio show - Di Angie Martinez show - for New York Power 105.1 fm.

"I no go call am sextape, but na video of me wit di pesin wey I dey see (date) right now".

For di interview, she tok say dem share video wit her wey show her wit di bobo wey she dey currently date.

She come tok say di pesin wey get di video come dey blackmail her and dey ask for money.