Im bride still dey hospital- Broda of di groom wey die wit five guests after marriage for Enugu

Wia dis foto come from, Obinna Dieke

28 minutes wey don pass

Na tragic event e be for di pipo of Obollo-Eke, Udenu and Aka-Utara in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Goment Areas of Enugu State, as six pipo after one traditonal marriage from wetin police say dem never know.

Di groom wey im name be Obinna Dieke, dey among di casualties, and im bride, Nebechi dey among di eight oda pipo wey dey hospital dey struggle for dia lives.

Obinna Dieke na Markurdi, Benue state based businessman wey dey sell provision before im death.

Di younger broda of di groom, Chinedu Dieke, wey speak to BBC Pidgin tok say im in-law, Joseph Ogbonna, plus im two sons, Chijindu, and Obinna also die for di tragic incident.

Chinedu say im late broda na di family breadwinner.

E add further say im sister, identified as Goodness and di mama of Chijindu and Obinna also dey receive treatment.

Accordging to am dem also hospitalise di mama of di groom- but she dey respond to treatment.

Wia dis foto come from, Obinna Dieke Wetin we call dis foto, Di house wey di groom build for Aka-Utara, Uzo-Uwani Local Goment Area of Enugu State- na here di new couple suppose dey stay after dia wedding

One source from Adani community who plead for anonymity say dem dey suspect food poisoning as di cause of di deaths - but no dey confirmed.

Di source also tok say some oda pipo dey suspect say di victims die of carbon dioxide wey dem inhale from one power generator wey dem bring to di veranda of di house where di victims stay while e dey rain when dem return from di wedding ceremony.

Di source tok say di actual cause of di deaths go remain mystery until dem do autopsy on di dead bodies.

Police dey investigate

Meanwhile, di Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, don order di Criminal Investigation Unit of di Command to conduct full scale investigate to unravel di circumstances wey lead to di incident.

Inside one statement by police Command toktok pesin, Daniel Ndukwe, di Commissioner of police for di state CP Ahmed Ammani urge members of di community to maintain peace and support di operatives of di Command with necessary information in dia investigate.

Part of di police statement read "Following di receipt of one report alleging di Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD) of six (6) pesin and di hospitalization of eight (8) oda, for Akutara Village in Adani Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, on 27/08/2022 at about 0930hrs, di Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, don order di State CID Enugu to launch full-scale investigate to unravel di circumstances wey surround di death and hospitalization of the victims.

"Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveal say one of di confirmed deceased victims, Obinna Dike aged 31, bin attend im own traditional marriage ceremony for Obollor-Eke in Udenu LGA on 26/08/2022, wit im relatives and oda victims of di incident. Dem go back home and bin continue with di celebration.

"However, di following morning, none of dem come out of di room where dey bin sleep, na dis make pipo force di door open, wia dey find all of dem unconscious wit foamy discharge from dia mouths.