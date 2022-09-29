Russia go formally annex four more areas for Ukraine

Russia Vladimir Putin go hold a signing ceremony on Friday.

Di ceremony na to formally take control of four more areas from Ukraine afta one self-styled referendums wey Ukraine condemn and di West see as sham.

Earlier Russian-backed officials bin earlier claim di five-day exercise secure almost total popular support.

Di so-called votes bin take place for Luhansk and Donetsk for di east, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson for south.

Russian president go make a major speech for Kremlin.

Dem don already set up stage for Moscow Red Square, wit billboards wey proclaim di four regions as part of Russia and one concert wey dey planned for evening.

Dis event echo Russia annexation of Crimea for 2014, wey also follow a discredited referendum and follow a presidential victory speech from stage.

But di vast majority of international community neva recognise di initial annexation.

For now no confirmation on weda Oga Putin dey plan a similar outdoor address.

"Tomorrow by 15:00 (12:00GMT) for St George Hall of Grand Kremlin Palace a signing ceremony go take place to incorporate di new territories into Russia," na so tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov tok.

Two Russian-backed separatist leaders from di east dey also expected to take part.

Di Russian president dey expected to make a separate address to di upper house of parliament on October 4, three days before im 70th birthday.

Parliament go also play a role to ratify Russia annexation, wey most international community reject.

No independent body monitor di process wey take place and tori be say election officials wey armed sojas escort bin dey go from door to door.

Di US say dem go impose sanctions on Russia because of di staged referendums, while EU member states dey consider eighth round of measures, including sanctions on anybody wey dey involved for di votes.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock say dem threaten pipo for occupied regions on Thursday, comot dem from dia homes and workplaces at gunpoint.

"Dis na di opposite of free and fair elections. And dis na di opposite of peace, na dictated peace," she tok.

Di exercise begin across 15% of Ukraine last Friday wit only a few days' notice.

Russian state media argue say di use of armed guards na for security purposes, but e clear say e get added effect of intimidation.

"You gatz answer verbally and sojas mark di answer on for sheet of paper and keep am," one woman for Enerhodar tell BBC.

Russia no dey in full control of any of di four regions wey dem decide to annex. Although most of Luhansk dey for Russia hand, Moscow dey only control 60% of Donetsk.

Seven months afta Russian forces invade Ukraine from di north, east and south, war still dey go on for all di four areas.

Di capital of di southern region of Zaporizhzhia dey firmly under di control of Ukraine goment, and one counter-offensive dey go on for Kherson.

Although Russia-appointed officials don dey call for annexation for several months, Ukraine series of military success for September appear na im force Kremlin hand.

Di Ukraine army don recapture large parts of di north-east and on Thursday dem say dia forces dey encircle Russian troops for di strategically important city of Lyman, for For Donetsk .

Last week, Vladimir Putin announce a military call-up and threatened to use eviritin im get, including nuclear weapons, to defend wetin im consider Russian land.

By annexing occupied areas of Ukraine, im go dey able to argue say Russian territory dey come under attack from Western weapons, in di hope say some goments fit halt dia military aid to Kyiv.

But, Ukraine foreign minister don warn say di fake votes no go get any influence for di battlefield.

Oga Putin don admit say dem make mistakes for im drive to mobilise hundreds of thousands of Russians to boost dia sojas for di front lines.

About 2,400 protesters bin chop arrest for different cities and tori be say a lot Russian men dey run across di across di border.

Kazakhstan alone bin report 98,000 arrivals by Tuesday, and long queues dey for di border wit Georgia.