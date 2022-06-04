Meet di Pastors wey wan become Nigeria president in 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Other

12 minutes wey don pass

As di 2023 election dey draw near, anticipation levels don rise among political parties and di public because dem wan know who go be di kontri next president.

Many popular Nigerians don join di race of di ruling All Progressives Congress party since election season start for late 2021.

Some don withdraw from di race while opposition Peoples Democratic party primary election don already present dia candidate for di February 18 polls in former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku running mate for di 2019 election, Peter Obi, na im be di flag bearer for opposition Labour Party.

As e be so, na di All Progressives Congress party presidential primary election na im most Nigerians dey wait now.

Out of di 23 pipo wey declare dia interest for di APC before di party say dem don cut am to 13 on Friday, three of dem na pastors wey dey run for di di race to be Nigeria next president.

Dis one make many Nigerians to begin ask question wether dem go fit make any difference for governance in Nigeria sake of dia position for di religious space.

Dis na sake of say religion be very important tin for Africa, and religious leaders get better seat for pipo mind for di continent.

Di three pastors wey dey hope to become president for Nigeria

Yemi Osinbajo

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Osinbajo

Even though Vice president Yemi Osinbajo be attorney for Nigeria, im be di Pastor in Charge of di Redeemed Christian Church of God Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarters).

But e no dey clear wether di professor of law still dey climb alter every Sunday to preach di gospel.

Yemi Osinbajo na Nigerian lawyer, professor, and politician wey be di 14th and current Vice President of Nigeria since 2015 under di All Progressives Congress (APC).

E serve as Attorney General of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and hold di title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

For 1999, Osinbajo gbab appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for di cabinet of Lagos State Govnor Bola Tinubu.

Afta e serve during both of Tinubu four-year terms, Osinbajo comot goment for 2007 and return to law. E follow dey do lecturing plus preaching for di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Before di 2015 presidential election, dem chose Osinbajo as running mate to APC nominee Muhammadu Buhari.

Na dia ticket defeat di den-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Four years later, im win re-election.

Tunde Bakare

Wia dis foto come from, The Citadel Global Community Church

Dr Tunde Bakare na pastor and founder of The Latter Rain Assembly church.

Na November 11, 1954 for Abeokuta, Ogun State dem born Pastor Bakare into Muslim Family.

Pastor Bakare say im journey into Christianity begin for September 24, 1974.

E start im ministry for May 1988 wia e pioneer di first Model parish of di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Bakare na qualified lawyer, e do im call to bar for 1981.

Im practice law wit Gani Fawehinmi Chambers, Rotimi Williams & Co and Burke & Co, Solicitors.

Before him establish im own law firm Tunde Bakare & Co (El-Shaddai Chambers) for October 1984.

Pastor Bakare na minister wey like to torchlight national issues.

Im political journey start for 2011 wen im become running mate to Muhammadu Buhari for di now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change.

Nicholas Felix

Wia dis foto come from, Nicholas Felix

Nicholas Felix na 40-year-old Nigerian pastor wey base for di United states of America.

Felix dey run for president seat under All Progressives congress party.

Im be Former presidential candidate, Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), for di 2019 presidential election.

For 2019, Felix bin come third di presidential election after President Muhammadu Buhari of di APC and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, wit 110,196 votes.

According to di church website, e bin enta di United States afta im win di American Visa Lottery for 2004 and ten year later start di church.

Dr Nicolas bin run im 2019 candidacy as say im be party wey dey find security.

For interview, im tell tori pipo say e bin no comot Nigeria because e no get opportunities but because e no safe, so foreign investors no go come.

Im church International Headquarters, dey New York, USA wit branches for New Jersey, Texas Atlanta and West Africa (Nigeria).

For one tok tok wit tori pipo afta im declare im ambition ahead of 2023 election, Felix say im dream be to take over di helm of affairs for Nigeria and make change.