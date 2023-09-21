Which teams dey top dia Uefa Champions League group?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bukayo Saka celebrate afta im score Arsenal first goal against PSV for Champions League

one hour wey don pass

Di big boys show working by winning dia first group match of di 2023/24 Champions League season.

Champions League return dis week wit some ogbonge fixtures on 19-20 September.

Defending champions Manchester City begin di defence of dia title wit 3-1 win ova Red star Belgrade.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Serie A Champions Napoli also win dia opening matches.

Arsenal return to di competition in style as dem play dia first match in six years wit ogbonge win over PSV Eindhoven for Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka score as di Gunners waya PSV 3-0.

Dis na di last season wey Uefa go use di 32 team format for di group phase, wey dem split up into eight groups of four.

Na di top two teams go qualify for di round of 16 ahead of di changes wey go come for 2024-25.

Check out di scores, table and top scorers afta match day one.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Napoli win dia champions League match against Braga

Tuesday champions league results

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda

Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

Wednesday champions league results

Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

Bayern 4-3 Man United

Sevilla 1-1 Lens

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Napoli

Benfica 0-2 Salzburg

Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

Uefa Champions League table 2023/24

Who be di favourites to win di Champions League?

City na favourites to win di Champions League, ahead of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, according to simulations based on Gracenote Euro Club Index.

City get a 37% chance of victory, Real 13% and Bayern 11%, and 19% chance dey say one new name go dey for di trophy.

City, Real, Bayern and Barcelona each get at least a 90% chance of reaching di knockout stage.

Champions League top scorers 2023/24

Four players dey top of dis season Uefa Champions League scorers table.

João Félix, Julián Álvarez, Galeno and Casemiro na di top scorers for di 2023/24 Uefa Champions League afta Matchday 1.

João Félix score twice for Barcelona victory ova Antwerp, Manchester City.

Álvarez collect two goals against Crvena zvezda and Galeno register double as Porto win Shakhtar Donetsk.

Casemiro score two goals against Bayern but im be only one of di four players wey score two goals to lose as Manchester United chop 4-3 defeat for Germany.