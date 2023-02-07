Deadliest earthquakes for history

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One woman sitdon for di collapsed building afta earthquake hit Gaziantep, Turkey

More dan 5,000 pipo don die and thousands dey injured sake of di big earthquake wey hit south-eastern Turkey, near di Syrian border.

Di earthquake happun for di early hours of Monday.

E land near di town of Gaziantep, followed by several aftershocks - including one quake wey almost dey as large as di first.

Na big earthquake -wey register as 7.8, dem classify as "major" on di official magnitude scale.

Dem say e break along about 100km (62 miles) of fault line, wey cause serious damage to buildings near di fault.

Ova di last 100 years earthquake don kill millions of pipo.

Wit improvements in technology e don reduce di number of death small.

Checkout di world deadliest earthquakes in history

22 June 2022

One 6.1-magnitude earthquake for eastern Afghanistan kill at least 1,000 pipo and wunjure more dan 1,500.

19 August 2021

For Haiti, one 7.2-magnitude earthquake kill more dan 2,000 pipo and leave more dan 12,000 people injured.

Officials for Haiti estimates say 600,000 pipo bin dey need of emergency assistance.

15 January 2021

One 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia, e kill at least 105 pipo.

Di epicentre for di Indonesian earthquake na di Sulawesi island.

26 November 2019

Albania witness one of di most powerful earthquakes for dia history.

Di earthquake kill at least 41 pipo, na 6.4-magnitude quake, e injure more dan 3,000 pipo.

5 August 2018

More dan 460 pipo die afta one 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia island of Lombok.

E level homes, mosques and businesses, and displace about 350,000 pipo.

Earlier for July 29, one 6.4 magnitude tremor bin kill at least 16, and di region bin suffer from hundreds of aftershocks.

12 November 2017

One 7.3 magnitude-earthquake, di fourth largest for 2017 up to dat point, strike di Iran-Iraq border.

E kill about 440 pipo and injure another 10,000 pipo, di quake dem feel am for Israel and across di Gulf.

19 September 2017

At least 369 pipo die - most na for in and around Mexico City – afta 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit dia.

E follow one powerful but less deadly earthquake 12 days before; di 7 September quake na 8.1 magnitude, di most powerful to hit di kontri in a century, but di epicentre na offshore.

24 August 2016

At least 298 pipo die wen one magnitude 6 earthquake strike for central Italy.

Di worst hit na Amatrice, wia many of di historic buildings for di town collapse.

16 April 2016

One powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strike Ecuador coast, e kill more dan 650 pipo.

More dan 16,000 pipo injure and some 7,000 buildings destroy.

26 October 2015

Almost 400 people die wen one 7.5 magnitude earthquake strike north-eastern Afghanistan.

Most of di pipo wey die, die for Pakistan, but dem also feel di earthquake for northern India and Tajikistan.

25 April 2015

One 7.8-magnitude earthquake kill more dan 8,000 pipo and leave hundreds of thousands homeless, for di worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since 1934.

Some parts of di kontri, di earthquake flattens 98% of all homes for hillside villages.

3 August 2014

Approximately 600 pipo die afta one 6.1-magnitude earthquake strike Yunnan province for China.

Thousands of houses destroy wey cause landslides. More dan 2,400 pipo wunjure from di earthquake.

15 October 2013

Reports say more dan 200 pipo die afta one 7.2 magnitude earthquake strike centrally-located Bohol and Cebu for Philippines.

25 September 2013

More dan 300 pipo die afta one 7.7-magnitude quake flatten villages for

Pakistan remote south-western province of Balochistan, mainly for district of Awaran.

20 April 2013

One powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake kills at least 160 pipo and wunjure at least 5,700 for China rural south-western Sichuan province.

11 August 2012

At least 250 pipo die and more dan 2,000 injured for north-west Iran by two powerful earthquakes.

Di earthquakes strike within minutes of each oda near di towns of Tabriz and Ahar.

23 October 2011

More dan 200 pipo die and 1,000 injure afta one powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey;

Many of the victims bin dey di town of Ercis, wia dozens of buildings collapse.

11 March 2011

One bad earthquake wey magnitude be-8.9 quake strike Japan, e leave more dan 20,000 pipo dead or missing.

Di tremor generate one big tsunami along di Japanese coast and trigger di world biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl for 1986.

22 February 2011

One 6.3 magnitude earthquake shatter New Zealand city of Christchurch, e kill more than 160 pipo and damage about 100,000 homes.

14 April 2010

At least 400 pipo die afta one 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes western China Qinghai province.

27 February 2010

One 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Chile north-east of di second city, Concepcion.

Di earthquake kill more dan 700 pipo.

12 January 2010

About 230,000 pipo die for around Haiti capital Port-au-Prince.

Dem die afta one 7.0-magnitude earthquake strike for di city.

30 September 2009

More dan 1,000 people die afta one earthquake strike Indonesia island of Sumatra.

6 April 2009

One earthquake hit Italy historic city of L'Aquila, e kill 309 pipo.

29 October 2008

Up to 300 pipo die for Pakistani province of Balochistan afta one earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes 45 miles (70km) north of Quetta.

15 August 2007

At least 519 pipo die for Peru coastal province of Ica, as one 7.9-magnitude undersea earthquake strikes about 90 miles (145km) south-east of di capital, Lima.

17 July 2006

One 7.7-magnitude undersea earthquake trigger tsunami strike 125-mile (200km) stretch of di southern coast of Java, e kill more dan 650 pipo for Indonesia island.

27 May 2006

More dan 5,700 pipo die wen one magnitude 6.2 quake hit Indonesian island of Java, e scata di city of Yogyakarta and area wey surround am.

8 October 2005

One earthquake wey measure 7.6 strike northern Pakistan and Kashmir region, e kill more than 73,000 pipo and leave millions homeless.

28 March 2005

About 1,300 pipo die afta one 8.7-magnitude earthquake land off di coast of Indonesia island of Nias, west of Sumatra.

22 February 2005

Hundreds die afta one 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit one remote area near Zarand for Iran Kerman province.

26 December 2004

Hundreds of thousands die across Asia wen one earthquake wey measure 9.2 triggers sea surges wey spread across di region.

24 February 2004

At least 500 pipo die afta one earthquake strike towns for Morocco Mediterranean coast.

26 December 2003

More dan 26,000 pipo die wen one earthquake destroy di historic city of Bam for southern Iran.

21 May 2003

Algeria suffer dia worst earthquake for 2003.

More dan 2,000 pipo die and more than 8,000 wunjure for di earthquake wey dem feel across di sea for Spain.

1 May 2003

More dan 160 pipo die, including 83 children for one collapsed dormitory, for south-eastern Turkey.

24 February 2003

More dan 260 pipo die and almost 10,000 homes destroy for Xinjiang region, for western China.

31 October 2002

Italy dey traumatised by di loss of one entire class of children.

Dem die for di southern village of San Giuliano di Puglia wen dia school building collapses on dem.

26 January 2001

One earthquake wey measure 7.9 magnitude scata much of Gujarat state for north-western India.

E kill nearly 20,000 pipo and making more dan a million homeless. Bhuj and Ahmedabad dey among di worst hit towns

12 November 1999

About 400 pipo die wen one earthquake wey measure 7.2 for Richter scale strike Ducze, for north-west Turkey.

21 September 1999

Earthquake hit Taiwan wey measure 7.6, e kill nearly 2,500 pipo and cause damage to evri town for di island.

17 August 1999

One 7.4 magnitude earthquake strike Turkish cities of Izmit and Istanbul, e kill more dan 17,000 pipo and injure many more.

30 May 1998

Major earthquake hit Northern Afghanistan, e kill 4,000 pipo.

May 1997

More dan 1,600 die for Birjand, eastern Iran, Afta earthquake wey measure 7.1 magnitude land dia.

27 May 1995

Big earthquake hit di far eastern island of Sakhalin, di earthquake measure up to 7.5, e kill 1,989 Russians.

17 January 1995

Di Hyogo quake hit Kobe city for Japan, e kill 6,430 pipo.

30 September 1993

About 10,000 villagers die for western and southern India wen earthquake land dia.

21 June 1990

About 40,000 pipo die for tremor for northern Iran province of Gilan.

7 December 1988

One earthquake wey measure up to 6.9 for di Richter scale scata north-west Armenia, e kill 25,000 pipo.

19 September 1985

Mexico City shake afta one huge earthquake raze buildings and kill 10,000 pipo.

4 March 1977

About 1,500 pipo die for one earthquake wey hit close to Romania capital, Bucharest.

28 July 1976

Chinese city of Tangshan reduce to pieces afta earthquake strike dia and kill at least 250,000 lives.

4 February 1976

One earthquake scata one wide area around di town of Los Amates for eastern Guatemala.

Di earthquake kill about 23,000 pipo.

23 December 1972

Up to 10,000 pipo die for Nicaraguan capital Managua afta earthquake wey measures 6.5 hit dia

Dem say di badly built high-rise buildings na im cause di buildings to easily collapse.

31 May 1970

One earthquake high for Peruvian Andes cause landslide,

Di landslide bury di town of Yungay and kill 66,000 pipo.

26 July 1963

For Macedonia earthquake wey measure 6.9 for Richter scale strike for di capital of Skopje.

Di earthquake kill 1,000 pipo and leave 100,000 homeless.

22 May 1960

Di world strongest recorded earthquake happun for Chile.

Di earthquake reading na 9.5 on the Richter scale.

E carry tsunami 30ft (10m) high wey eliminate villages. Di death toll reports vary, but many settle for 2,000 pipo.

1 September 1923

Di Great Kanto earthquake, epicentre dey just outside Tokyo.

Di earthquake kill 142,800 pipo for Japanese capital.

28 December 1908