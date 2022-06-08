Why Sadio Mane transfer to Bayern Munich get K leg

34 minutes wey don pass

Liverpool don reject deal worth £30m for Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich.

Di Reds dey confused afta di German club return wit di offer afta initial bid wey worth up to £25m, wey dem refuse.

Tori be say Liverpool want about €50m (£42.8m) for 30-year-old Mane considering wetin Bayern wan also collect for 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski head.

Mane and Lewandowski get one year remaining on dia current deals.

Poland international Lewandowski wan move go Barcelona dis summer afta ten years wit Bayern.

Mane dey mindful about im future. Di forward drop joke for weekend say na public opinion for im hometown go determine wetin im go do, suggesting say majority of Senegalese prefer am to comot from Anfield.

But di forward bin don drop hint say im go stay for Liverpool, even as e promise "special" answer over im future.

Liverpool fans dey beg Sadio Mane make e no go

Mane don score 120 goals for Liverpool since e arrive from Southampton for £36m for June 2016, and e help di club to success for di Champions League for 2019 and di Premier League for 2020.

E sign contract extension wit di club for 2018, wey expire at di end of next season.

Liverpool also face confusion over di future of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, wey go dey free agent for summer of 2023.

Salah say e go like remain for Liverpool next season but Barcelona dey rumoured to wan sign am as a free agent at di end of di coming campaign.