Teams wey qualify for Afcon 2023 and how things stand for each group

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria book dia place on Sunday

one hour wey don pass

E no longer be news say Nigeria Super Eagles book dia place for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after dem defeat Sierra Leone 3-2 on Sunday.

Also, on Sunday Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau and Mali book dia places for di African showpiece wey go start on 13 January for Ivory Coast, dis raise di number of qualifiers to 14.

Di host Ivory Coast, defending champions Senegal, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia bin already secure dia place for di 24-team event.

Dis na how each of di 14 teams so far take qualify and how things stand for each of di 12 groups.

Group A

Nigeria Super Eagles 3-2 win against Sierra Leone on Sunday na im give dem 12 points and also confam dia qualification.

Guinea Bissau wey finish second also join Nigeria to qualify while Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe crash out.

On final matchday for September dis year Nigeria go play Sao Tome while Guinea Bissau go host Sierra Leone.

Group B

For dis group na Burkina Faso be di kings as na dem first qualify for afcon 2023 after gaining 10 point from di first four games.

Cape Verde wey beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Sunday also follow Burkinabe to qualify for di tournament.

For di final game Burkina Faso go play Eswatini while Cape Verde go travel to Togo.

Group C

For dis group Namibia don almost confam dia place for Afcon and dem need na a point against Burundi on Tuesday.

Dis group get only three members as di fourth member Kenya suffer FIFA suspension as a result of goment interference with football matters for di kontri.

Na Cameroon be second with four points and Burundi get only point wey show say qualification go hard dem.

Group D

Kontri with highest number of afcon titles Egypt defeat Guinea wey be dia closest challengers for dis group 2-1 to secure qualification.

Guine wey be second get nine points and for either Malawi or Ethiopia to delay dem from joining di Pharaohs dem need to win on Tuesday.

Group E

Black Stars of Ghana fail only manage 0-0 draw against lowly Madagascar for dia last outing wey show say dem still need a point against Central African Republic to qualify.

Angola wey be second for di group defeat CAR 2-1 to increase dia chances as dem get eight points now while Madagascar wey dey bottom don already crash out.

Group F

Dis group na Algeria dominate am as the team win all dia matches to get 15 points and don already seal qualification no matter wetin happun for remaining games.

Tanzania dey second with eight points after dem beat Niger 1-0 while Uganda get four points after dia last defeat.

For Uganda to qualify dem need beat Niger with huge score and hope Algeria helep dem beat Tanzania on matchday 6.

Group G

From dis group Mali don already qualify after dem defeat Congo.

While Gambia dey continue dia impressive rise for aftican football as dem beat South Sudan 3-2 to beta dia chances.

For di final game na struggle between Congo and Gambia and any team wey win go qualify.

Group H

For here Zambia don already qualify after dem bag 12 points with win over host Ivory Coast with one game to spare.

Di Elephants get 10 points to stay second while oda teams for di group Comoros and Lesotho get only six and one point respectively.

Group I

Dis na one of di most competitive groups for di qualifiers as na only three points separate leaders Gabon and Democratic Republic of Congo wey dey bottom.

If Gabon beat DRC on final day dem go qualify leaving Sudan with six points and Mauritania with five to battle for second ticket on dat day.

Group J

Equatorial Guinea na di top dogs for here as dem get 12 points already wey seal dia qualification.

While 2004 winners Tunisia dey on 10 points, E. Guinea and di Carthage Eagles don qualify after match day 5.

While Libya and Botswana don crash out of di running.

Group K

Here, South Africa defeat Morocco 2-1 to make am to 7 points one ahead of di Atlas Lions for last matchday.

South africa and Morocco don already book dia tickets but as Morocco get game in hand against Liberia dem fit still finish top of di group.

Group L

For di final group ba defending champions Senegal dey lead di way as na only one point dem drop since di qualifiers start.