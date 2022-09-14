How W﻿illiam Ruto wan reverse some policies for Kenya

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Kenya President, William Ruto don give orders to reverse some of di policies of im predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto give dis order for im first day in office afta im swearing in as Kenya 5th President for im first 5- year- term on Tuesday.

H﻿ere na some of di policies wey Ruto reverse;

Appoint six judges wey Kenyatta bin snub

Plan to cancel food and fuel subsidies.

Ruto also order all cargo clearance to revert back to Mombasa port. Di policy positions na part of Ruto campaign promises.

O﻿ya make we look dem one by one.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem swear in William Ruto as Kenya's president on Tuesday

A﻿ppoint six Judges wey Kenyatta bin snub

President Ruto appoint six judges wey di Judicial Service Commission bin nominate three years ago.

Im predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta bin snub dis judges ontop claims say dem dey "tainted".

Now, dem go swear in di six judges on Wednesday.

Plan to end fuel and maize subsidies

President William Ruto also indicate say e go cancel maize and fuel subsidies and expressed im displeasure on wetin e call “very costly consumption subsidy”.

Di new presidentsay di subsidy don fail to serve di purpose of reducing di cost of living.

F﻿or im inauguration speech on Tuesday, Ruto point out say dem go scrap subsidies on fuel products and maize.

And instead subsidise fertiliser and farm inputs to reduce di cost of food production.

“In addition to say e dey very costly, consumption subsidy interventions distort markets and create uncertainty, including artificial shortages of di very products wey dem dey subsidised," Ruto tok.

Want all cargo clearance reverse back to Mombasa Port

President William Ruto reverse im Predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta policy wey bin transfer di Port operations to di Nairobi and Naivasha Inland Container Depots (ICDS).

And want all cargo clearance to revert back to Mombasa port.

D﻿is na roll back of Kenyatta order wey bin see port services transfer to Naivasha to make sure of di repayment of one Chinese loan wey dem bin take for di construction of one railway between di port of Mombasa and di capital, Nairobi.

“I go issue instructions for clearing of goods and oda attendant operational issues to revert to Mombasa Port as I make commitment to Kenyans.

"Dis go restore thousands of jobs for di city of Mombasa,” Ruto tok.

Kenya bin borrow about $4.9 billion from China to build di 517 Kilometre Railway line from Mombasa to Naivasha, but di project don dey make heavy loss even as di goment dey struggles to service di debt.