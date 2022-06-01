Zouma gbab 180 hours community service for kicking and slapping im cat

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

1 June 2022, 13:28 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

Court don order West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma to carry out 180 hours of community service afta e plead guilty to kicking and slapping e cat.

Dem also ban di 27-year-old from keeping cats for five years.

Im admit to two offences under di Animal Welfare Act for one hearing for Thames Magistrates' Court in May.

Court also order Zouma brother Yoan, wey play for Dagenham and Redbridge, to carry out 140 hours of community service for di 15-minute hearing. Dem bring e case following one RSPCA investigation.

Yoan admit one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring im older brother to commit an offence.

"Both of you take part for dis disgraceful and reprehensible act wit dis pet cat," di district judge Susan Holdham tok.

"Di cat dey look up to you to care for im needs. On dat date for February you no provide for im needs. You must be aware say pipo look up to you and many young pipo dey aspire to emulate you."

Yoan, 24, film di incident for im older brother house and post am on Snapchat wit 'laughing' emojis on 6 February.

For di video, dem fit see Kurt could dey kick di Bengal cat across im kitchen, before e throway shoe at am and slap am for head, di video also show as e dey tok "I swear I go kill am".

Di court hear say Yoan, wey Dagenham and Redbridge don extend im contract get 80 followers on Snapchat, and only five accounts view am before e delete di video few minutes afta e post am.

Dem also order Kurt to pay court £8,000 in addition to di 12-month community order.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

West Ham hope Zouma fit 'learn from im mistake and move on'

Di hearing for May hear say West Ham don fine di player £250,000 and im don lose one "substantial" sponsorship deal wit sportswear firm adidas.

"West Ham United wise to make clear say we condemn in di strongest terms any form of animal abuse or cruelty," one statement from di Premier League club tok afta di sentencing.

"Dis kain behaviour dey unacceptable and e no dey in line wit di values of the football club.

"Within 48 hours wey di video comot, we fine Kurt di maximum available to di club.

"Every single penny of dis money don dey wit a number of deserving charities, all dedicated to animal welfare."

Di Hammers add say: "Kurt admit at di earliest opportunity say wetin e do dey wrong. Im also apologise without reservation.

"We hope by now say di court don reach im decision, everyone go allow Kurt di chance to learn from im mistake and move on."