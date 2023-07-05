Wetin be di worth of di Scottish crown jewels King Charles receive?

Dem don present King Charles III Scotland crown jewels for Edinburgh for one ceremony to mark im Coronation.

E receive di crown and sceptre wey form part of di Honours of Scotland.

Di national thanksgiving service at for St Giles' Cathedral also feature one new sword wey dem name afta late Queen Elizabeth.

Di event be like di one dem do for 1953 to celebrate her accession to di throne.

Before di service, dem bring di crown jewels from Edinburgh Castle come St Giles' for procession down di Royal Mile.

E involve about 100 pipo from various aspects of Scottish life.

Di pipo procession bin continue down di Royal Mile ahead of di national service of thanksgiving

More dan 700 members of di Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force bin dey part of di procession.

Di King and Queen Camilla comot di Palace of Holyroodhouse - dia official Scottish residence – wit car for one separate procession up di Royal Mile go di Kirk.

Di Prince and Princess of Wales, wey dem sabi for Scotland as di Duke and Duchess of Rothesay join dem for dia.

Three pipers from King Charles' former school, Gordonstoun, perform during di final stage of di procession.

Dem don return di Stone of Destiny – wey dem carry go London for di King Coronation for at Westminster Abbey for May – back to Edinburgh and e also play one part for di service.

Di Prince and Princess of Wales, known as di Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend di ceremony

Scotland first minister Humza Yousaf dey among di dignitaries wey dey attend di ceremony

Di moderator of di General Assembly of di Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton preach di sermon.

Di Very Reverend Prof David Fergusson, Dean of di Chapel Royal and Dean of di order of di Thistle bin present di crown jewels give di King.

Dem fire 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle before di royal procession travel back go di Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Protests

A group of anti-monarchy protestors from UK campaign Republic gather outside St Giles' Cathedral

One group of protesters from di UK anti-monarchy campaign Republic bin dey outside St Giles' Cathedral.

Anoda separate rally wey di Scottish pressure group Our Republic organize bin take place outside di Scottish parliament.

Di co-leaders of di Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, wey both be outspoken republican MSPs as well as goment ministers, address dis rally.

Oga Harvie bin tell di crowds say "e dey really important for those wey want elected head of state to dey heard".

Wetin be di Honours of Scotland?

Di Honours of Scotland dey usually on display for Edinburgh Castle

Dem dey made up of gold, silver and precious gems.

Dem be di oldest crown jewels for Britain and e comprise di priceless crown, sceptre and sword of state.

Dem be items of immense significance and many go remember di Crown of Scotland wey siddon on top di Queen coffin wen she lay at rest for St Giles' Cathedral.

Dem do di crown for James V, wey first wear am for di Coronation of Queen Mary of Guise for 1540.

Mary Queen of Scots na di first pesin dem crown wit di new crown and sceptre together, for 1543. Di origins of di sceptre no clear – e fit be papal gift to James IV.

However, di sword dem present give King Charles na brand new, and commissioned because di existing 16th Century sword dey too fragile to handle.

Dem name di new sword afta im late mother, dem call am di Elizabeth sword.

Turbulent past

Di Honours bin get turbulent past. Dem bin remove dem from di castle and hide dem for 1651-60 to keep them from Oliver Cromwell army.

For 1707, following di Act of Union between England and Scotland, dem lock dem up for one chest and seal dem away.

For 1818, Sir Walter Scott, di famous novelist, rediscover di Honours – and one mysterious silver wand.