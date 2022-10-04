N﻿igeria goment approve breakaway factions of ASUU

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Labour Wetin we call dis foto, Presentation of certificate of Registration to 2 new Sub-unions Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA)

Nigeria goment don present Certificates of Registration to two new unions for di Academic Sector.

Di goment on Tuesday present certificate of registration to di Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and di National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

CONUA and NAMDA na separate body of academic unions different from di Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, present di certificates to di two unions for di Hon. Minister Conference Room, Federal Secretariat, for Abuja.

CONUA, na academic union wey dey only for few federal universities.

Im National Coordinator, na Niyi Sunmonu, wey be lecturer for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.