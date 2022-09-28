Ghana beat Nicaragua 1 - 0 inside World Cup friendly

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

16 minutes wey don pass

Ghanaian national team side, Black Stars beat Nicaragua by one goal to nil inside dia friendly match ahead of Fifa 2022 World Cup tournament for Qatar.

De Black stars start de game slowly as dem fail to create chances, but dis change in de 35th minute when Fatahu Issahaku convert long range strike into goal.

Dis be de only goal wey seperate de two teams and de end of 90 minutes of de game as Nicaragua fail to hit de net.

Coach Otto Addo change de line up of de Black Stars against Brazil wia dem lose 3 - 0.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Atletic Bibao player Inaki Williams start de game for de Black Stars, with support from Mohammed Kudus.

In de absence of midfielder Thomas Partey who pick up injury before de last game, Daniel Kofi Kyere step up for de Black Stars as he draw plenty fouls den hold de midfield.

Despite having a good game in de second half, striker Inaki William no see more of de ball in de first half as he no get passes.

Former Black Stars strike Asamoah Gyan criticize de players over dia failure to serve passes.

Black Stars final friendly match

Wia dis foto come from, GFA