Niger President Mohamed Bazoum call US to help am afta coup

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, One supporter of di coup wear hat wey get di colours of di Russian flag during one rally for di capital on Thursday

12 minutes wey don pass

Niger president wey dem komot from power don urge di US and "entire international community" to help "restore... constitutional order" afta di coup wey shele last week.

For one opinion piece for di Washington Post, President Mohamed Bazoum tok say im dey write "as hostage".

Unrest don happun for di West African state since dem overthrown am.

On Thursday, di coup leaders announce say dem dey withdraw di kontri ambassadors from France, di US, Nigeria and Togo.

For one statement wey dem read out on national television, dem tok say di functions of di four ambassadors don dey "terminated".

Only hours before, Niger ambassador to di US, Kiari Liman-Tinguiri, tell AFP news agency say make di junta "come to reason" and "realise say dis affair no fit succeed".

Niger na significant uranium producer - fuel wey dey vital for nuclear power - and e dey on key migration route to North Africa and di Mediterranean.

For im newspaper article, Oga Bazoum warn di coup, if e succeed, go get "devastating consequences for our kontri, our region and di entire world".

"Fighting for our shared values, including democratic pluralism and respect for di rule of law, na di only way to make sustainable progress against poverty and terrorism," Oga Bazoum write.

"Di Nigerien pipo no go forget your support for dis pivotal moment for our history."

Oga Bazoum also warn about di coup leaders' link to Russia mercenary group Wagner, wey dey operate for anoda place for di region and many see dem as pipo wey dey exercise malign influence for Niger.

"Di entire central Sahel region fit fall to Russian influence via di Wagner group, wey dia brutal terrorism don dey on full display for Ukraine," Oga Bazoum write.

Many supporters of di coup for Niger don dey chant pro-Russian slogans and wearing di colours of di Russian flag.

On Thursday, thousands of pipo enta di streets of Niger capital, Niamey, for one peaceful demonstration as dem back di coup and criticise oda West African kontris wey dey impose financial and trade sanctions on Niger.

Indication no dey say Wagner dey involved for di overthrow of Oga Bazoum, according to di US - but Wagner leader reportedly describe di coup as win.

Di military takeover don dey internationally condemned, including by di EU, UN and di US.

Earlier dis week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak to Oga Bazoum on di phone, and di US say dem dey committed to di restoration of Niger democratically elected goment.

Oga Bazoum, di first democratically elected president to succeed anoda for Niger, chop detention from im own guard last week. Coup leader Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani don dey installed as head of state.

Niger na key part of di African region known as di Sahel, area wey jihadists dey disturb and where military regimes dey. For recent years e don dey seen as example of relative stability, while dia neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso succumb to military coups.

Dem host French and US military bases and e dey seen as key partner for di fight against Islamist insurgents.