Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "We bin dey very close like brothers - Mohbad papa", Duration 6,36 06:36 Wetin we call dis Video, MohBad father speak about di death of im son and dia relationship

We bin dey very close like brothers - Mohbad papa

23 minutes wey don pass

"MohBad na very quiet pesin, e no dey tok, whatever you give am dey satisfy am."

Father of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, di late Nigerian musician wey pipo sabi as MohBad speak inside dis exclusive interview about im son death and dia relationship.

"E be my friend, we dey very close like brothers. E bin dey follow me for my musician work, sometimes e go dance, sometimes e go back me up, na so we start." E tok.

Di death of MohBad na one wey touch many Nigerians and spark a call for justice following reports wey allege say e suffer bullying, harassment and assault as a musician wey bin dey signed under di music label Marlian records.

Di record label owner, wey also be popular musician Naira Marley don deny dat accuse and authorities dey investigate di circumstances leading to im death and also di claims of bullying and harassment.