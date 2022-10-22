Trump court order: Former president get court order to testify to January 6 committee

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Di US congressional panel wey dey investigate last year Capitol riot don issue legal order wey order former President Donald Trump to come testify in front of lawmakers.

Inside di document dem tell Trump say: "You bin dey for di centre of di first and only effort by any US President to overturn election."

E add say: "You know dis activity bin dey illegal and unconstitutional."

One lawyer for Trump accuse di lawmakers for di committee say dem dey "break di rules".

Di former president don lambast di investigation as fake wey dem dey do to distract voters from di "disaster" of Democratic governance as US midterm elections dey come next month.

Trump fit face criminal charges if im no obey di court order.

Im get until 4 November to provide documents to di 6 January committee, and im must appear to give im testimony on or about 14 November.

If Trump refuse to testify to Congress or hand over di materials wey dem want, di committee fit send di mata go Department of Justice – and dis fit lead to criminal proceedings.

Dem send di court just hours after former Trump strategist Steve Bannon chop fine of $6,500 (£5,800) and plus four months sentence go prison for contempt of Congress.

Bannon get prison sentence aft aim refuse to give di committee testimony or documents.