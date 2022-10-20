Hyenas dey chop di war victims dead bodi

Wetin we call dis foto, Ethiopia kasala as e dey affect civillians

H﻿yenas wey dey chop dead bodi of villagers, towns wey dey suffer air strikes, old men and young women wey dem dey force to join army - all dis na wetin don comot di war from di Ethiopian historic city of Tigray.

D﻿i region before na tourist attraction because of im rock churches, Muslim Shrines and ancient scripts for di Ge'ez language.

N﻿ow Tigray na di site of war, between di Ethiopian and Eritrean armies and di Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ova di region wey don dey seen as di key to power for Ethiopia.

E﻿ don dey under blockade for 17 months, banking, telephone and internet no dey work including media sef.

For di last two years, di two sides don dey shift wins for di battle field as di

Ethiopian and Eritrean forces capture di Tigray capital of Mekelle for November 2020

D﻿i Tigrayans come launch counter-offensive one year later for Amhara and Afar regions carry di offensive go near di capital for Addis Ababa

D﻿i Ethiopian and Eritrean forces dey regain territory for Tigray wey include di key city of Shire, for di latest round of fighting wey fit mean say dem go move to take ova Mekelle again.

D﻿i executive director for di US-based World Peace Foundation, Alex de Waal say "dem be at least 500,000 Eritrean and Ethiopian federal troops for combat plus 200,000 soldiers for di Tigrayan side wey due to 50 days non-stop fighting di Tigray fence for Shire fit no hold because of lack of weapons and dis go leave civilians open to rape and starvation".

D﻿is na even though Ethiopia goment don promise aid to Shire and all di regions under am.

S﻿hire na beta example of di humanitarian crisis for Tigray, one aid worker say around 600,000 civillians don run to take refuge for di city and 120, 000 dey sleep for road and under bushes.

A﻿lmost all di humanitarian workers run comot from di city last week sake of attacks from Ethiopia forces.

D﻿i aid worker wey no gree give im name say, "four witnesses for September for one village Shimblina, report say dem pack 46 pipo kill dem, oda villagers say dem dey see dead bodi mixed with dead animals".

"﻿Hyenas don chop some of di bodies, and na dia clothes bin give clue about who dem be. Di witnesses say dem no even get time to bury di bodies dem nad say di hyenas go don chop dem finish by now".

Di aid worker say wetin make di violence worse na say most of di victims dey come from one small ethnic group wey deme call Kunama wey no get anytin to do with di fight.

"﻿Both sides dey lose soldiers, so dem go just enta village, and carry dia anger put for di locals".

﻿Tigray too get accuse of rape killings and stealing wen dem bin dey enta di Amhara and Afar regions before dem push dem back go Tigray.

D﻿i region get like seven million pipo for kontri of 100 million pipo.

H﻿uman warfare

UK-based Horn of Africa analyst Abdurahman Sayed tok about di old school method of wa wey im say don kill like 700.000 to 800,000 pipo.

D﻿i move include use of force to recruit pipo to be part of di army, give dem few weeks training den send dem to go fight.

D﻿i plan na say as di enemies dey use dia weapon to kill di mass army wey dey come, dia weapon go finish and den di oda side go fit take ova dia trenches.

D﻿em dey call am human wave attacks and na king of Abyssinia first use am take defeat di Italian invaders for 1890s.

US-based Horn of Africa analyst Faisal Roble howeva deny di use of human wave warfar although inm no deny di number of pipo wey die.

W﻿etin be Eritrea own for di kasala

E﻿ritrea chook head for di di kasala as TPLF na dia enemy gan-gan.

Di TPLF bin dey run coalition goment di Abiy Ahmed take power for 2018.

U﻿nder TPLF, Ethiopia and Eritrea fight border war wey kill 80,000 pipo. One international court come rule sat di territory na Eritrea own but TPLF no give di territory.

B﻿ut Eritrea get dia land soon after di latest war start for November 2020 and pipo dey say President Isias Asmarta wan make sure say TPLF no give im kontri wahala by helping PM Abiy Ahmed.

A﻿bout weda dem fit use toks stop di war, oga Abdurahman say "historically, di ruling classes for Abyssinia and now Ethiopia dey use fight take power, nothing like peaceful resolve. Di powerful na im go become di king of kings till di next pesin come".

P﻿rof De Waal say make international community do quick act so dem go fit arrange ceasefire or dem go be genocide and mass starvation.