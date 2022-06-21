Dominion Okoro: Court sentence her to death for killing Igbenedion mama

Why court say dis young lady go die by hanging in Nigeria

one hour wey don pass

Dominion Okoro, a young Nigerian woman go die by hanging, one high court don decide.

Benin High Court sentence her to death on Tuesday afta dem find her guilty of killing a human.

Until 21st June, 2022, di 25 year old lady bin dey known as a housemaid for one influential Nigerian family house for di southern part of di kontri.

Court say Ms Okoro in cause of her house help work kill 85-year-old Madam Maria Igbinedion, di mama of former Edo State Governor, Lucky Igbinedion.

Presiding Judge of di court, Justice Efe Ipkonwonba convict Dominion Okoro of all di three count-charge of murder, violence and robbery.

Di Court also hand her life sentence for applying harmful substances to di victim.

How di crime happun?

Dominion Okoro bin dey live with her victim for her house until late last year.

Na on 2 December 2021 Dominion Okoro kill mama Igbenedion for her house for GRA Benin City, according to police.

Di 25 year old say she kill her employer because she bin wan steal her jewelry and money.

“I kill Mama (Madam Maria Igbinedion) to carry her money. She no offend me.

"While she dey sleep on her bed, around 12:01 a.m. on December 2, 2021, I use a stool to hit her for head and she shout for help.

"But only di gateman bin dey around and im no hear di shout. Mama later die.

"I wait till 4 a.m. on December 2, 2021, before I leave di house with Mama N100,000, wristwatch, and jewellery.

"I run go Cross River State to meet my sister, but Police later arrest me.” she tok.

Di court discharge and acquit Patience Okoro, sister of Dominion wey dem bin charge too as accessory after di fact.

Wetin we know about di convict

Police for Edo State arrest di 25 year old lady for di alleged murder of late Maria Oredola Igbinedion, on 22 December, 2021.

Commissioner of Police Edo State, Phillip Ogbadu tell tori pipo for Benin City say dem arrest di suspect for Calabar, Cross River State.

And dem get evidences wey link her with di crime.

Not much dey known about her. Tori be say she be a long time housemaid of di Igbenedions, taking care of dia mama.

And dem bin see her as dia daughter before di tragic incident.

Wetin di victim family tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Edo State Government

Di family of Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion never make any public statement ontop dia mama death.

However dem don bury di eighty five year old woman.

Na on 10 December 2021 dem bury Mama Maria Igbinedion.

Death penalty in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Hausa Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment Nigerian court sentence Peter Nielsen, a Danish man to death by hanging for Lagos. Dem find di 53 year old guilty of killing im Nigerian wife Zainab and im 3 year-old daughter, Petra.

Nigerian courts dey continue to issue death sentences in cases such as killings, kidnappings, or armed robbery.

Dis dey happun despite a growing debate on whether or not to abolish di measure.

Earlier dis year, some advocates beg Nigerian authorities to annul di death penalty.

Las month one Lagos court sentence one Danish National to Death by hanging.