What you need to know about di trial of Aisha Huang wey dey face accuse of illegal mining for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, My Joy Online Wetin we call dis foto, Aisha Huang for court on Wednesday

15 September 2022, 13:06 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

One of de accused pesins standing trial in de case of Aisha Huang collapse for court.

Four accused pesins including de main suspect Aisha Huang, bin dey court on Wednesday to ansa for charges relating to illegal mining activities.

Di incident cause rowdy situation for Accra Circuit Court wia de mata dey happun.

Wetin make di female suspect collapse for court no clear but officials try rush am go High court clinic for medical attention.

Wetin de case dey about

Di mata start for May 2017 wen Aisha Huang become popular sake of di illegal small-scale mining business alias galamsey wey make pipo begin call her di ‘Galamsey Queen’.

Goment charge am wit three counts of involving in small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of de Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration wit de Minerals Commission, and contrary to de Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and de illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to de Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

Goment stop di case afta dem deport her go back her kontri for December 2018 – dis one make Ghanaians begin ask questions about di case.

Di den Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo later open up for 2018 on why goment no jail Aisha Hung.

E explain say part of di reason dem deport her na becos she be Chinese citizen and goment no wan spoil dia relationship wit di kontri.

But Aisha Huang return back to Ghana – authorities say she enta di kontri wit three new pipo and she change her passport from ‘Aisha’ to ‘En’.

National Security operation later re-arrest am den carry am go court again.

Wetin happun for court

Wia dis foto come from, Graphic Online Wetin we call dis foto, Di suspect wey collapse for court

Authorities slam Aisha and three odas — Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu wit charges say dem buy and sell minerals without licence and mining without licence.

All di four accused pesins plead not guilty to di charges.

Nkrabea Effah Darteh, Lawyer to di accused Chinese apply for bail say di charges against her client dey small and say e no make sense as security don already keep am for dia custody for 14 days.

Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong, oppose de bail application on grounds say if dem grant her bail, she fit tamper wit di investigation.

But Justice Bright Acquah of di Accra Circuit Court refuse de bail application and order say make she dey detained for police custody.

E adjourn di mata to 27 September.

Who be Aisha Huang?

Aisha Hung na China citizen.

She dey into di small-scale illegal mining - business – na dis one make pipo dey call her di ‘Galamsey Queen’.

She chop arrest for 2017 on top allegation of illegal mining. Di mata still dey court.