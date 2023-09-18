US military ask public to help dem find dia $80m F-35 fighter jet

Wia dis foto come from, PA MEDIA Wetin we call dis foto, Di F-35, for dis file foto, na one of di world most advanced fighter jets and e come wit a $80m (£65m) price tag

10 minutes wey don pass

US military don ask kontri pipo to help dem locate one of dia $80m (£65m) F-35B fighter jets afta di pilot eject from di aircraft.

Di plane miss on Sunday afternoon wen di pilot bin dey fly ova di state of South Carolina.

Di pilot, wey dem neva tok im name, bin use parachute leave di plane safely. E dey stable condition for hospital.

E neva clear wetin happun wen im dey fly, but officials say di aircraft bin experience "accident".

Tori be say di jet wey Lockheed Martin bin build fit cost around $80m, according to tori pipo AFP.

Di jet dey autopilot mode wen di pilot comot, one tok-tok pesin for Joint Base Charleston tell NBC News.

Officials say dem dey focus dia search for di F-35B Lightning II jet around two lakes wey dey for north of di city of Charleston.

Base on di last location wia dem sabi say di jet bin dey, dem dey search Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion wit federal aviation regulators.

Nancy Mace, one Republican congresswoman for South Carolina, bin ask on X, former Twitter say: "How in di hell do you go lose an F-35?

"How come tracking device no dey and we dey tell di public to do wetin, find a jet and turn am in?"

Di aircraft na stealth jet, dis one mean say im sensors and operating systems dey designed to operate undetected.

Di idea be say e fit fly in and out of warzone and enemy radar no go fit trace am – na one of di world most advanced fighter jets.

Joint Base Charleston do post dey beg for help on X, wey bin be Twitter. "Emergency response teams still dey try locate di F-35," im tok.

"We dey ask di public to co-operate wit military and civilian authorities as di effort continue."

E encourage anyone wey get information wey fit help im recovery teams to contact im operations centre.

Marine Corps say for one statement wey e send to BBC say dem no too sabi plenty informate on di incident for now, e still dey try gada more information.

One second F-35 jet wey bin dey fly at di same time bin return safely to base for Charleston, military tok tok pesin Maj Melanie Salinas tell Associated Press.

Dis na di largest and most expensive weapons programme of im type for world.