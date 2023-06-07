Pope Francis go undergo abdomen surgery

7 June 2023, 11:46 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Pope Francis go undergo surgery on im abdomen on Wednesday afternoon for Rome Gemelli hospital.

Di Vatican say dem dey expect am to stay for hospital for "several days" to recover from di hernia operation.

Di hernia dey "cause recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms, di Vatican tok-tok pesin Matteo Bruni add am .

Di 86-year-old don face different kain health issues in recent years, and im dey use cane and wheelchair to waka sake of knee sickness.

"For di early afternoon im go undergo laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery... under general anaesthesia," Oga Bruni tok.

Im add am say "Di stay for di health facility go last several days to allow di normal post-operative course and full functional recovery."

On Tuesday, di Pope bin dey di same Rome hospital for one scheduled check-up, months afta dem hospitalise am wit bronchitis.

E spend three days for hospital for March to treat one lung infection, for di same month wey im mark di 10th anniversary of im pontificate.

For 2021, Pope Francis spend 10 days for hospital afta dem comot part of im colon, wen dem dey try address one painful bowel condition.

Last month, im pull out of im Friday audiences sake of fever.

Matteo Bruni tell reporters dat time say di Catholic leader bin dey feel unwell. But, im no provide any further details. on di kain illness.

Dem later discharge am for hospital and im lead Mass for di Vatican on Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

Pope no miss Via Crucis ceremony

For di first time since becoming pope in 2013, im no miss di Via Crucis ceremony on di evening of Good Friday for Rome Colosseum, wey commemorate di final hours for di life of Jesus.

While im predecessor Benedict XVI resign for 2013, di Pope don dismiss di possibility say im go comot office too.

"You no dey run di Church wit a knee but wit a head," Im tell im aide last year.

E also add say right now, im wan kontinu wit im duties and e go dey guided by God to know wen im go step down, if im step down at all.

"No be catastrophe to change Pope, no be taboo," e tell journalists from a wheelchair on di plane from Canada Arctic territory to Rome.

"Di door [to retire] dey open - na normal option. But until today, I neva knock on dat door. I neva feel di need to tink about dis possibility - dat one no mean say in two days' time I fit no start tink about am."