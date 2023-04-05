How two men collabo, allegedly tie and strangle 20 year old pregnant girlfriend to death - Police

one hour wey don pass

Two men dey police detention afta police discover di deadi body of one young pregnant woman for Bebeji local goment area.

Di Kano state police command on Tuesday confam di arrest of two male suspects wey dey in dia 20s.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, Police tok-tok pesin for di Northwest state say na for roadside Dem see di deadi body of di victim.

"Pipo discover a motionless body for road. Dem come report to police wey carry am go hospital wia doctor confam her dead," Police tok.

How di mata happen

According to wetin police tok, na on 28 March di incident happun for Anadariya village, along Kano-Jos road for Bebeji local goment area of Kano.

Dem identify di victim as 20 year old Theresa Yakubu - wey come from dat same Anadariya village.

Kiyawa quote di suspects as indicting dem sef - di boyfriend say im bin no want di belle so dem make attempt to comot am.

Di Kano State Police command say "Preliminary investigation reveal di identity of di deceased as Theresa Yakubu, 20 years old wit a two-month-old pregnancy.

"E lead to di arrest of her boyfriend, one 20 years old man from Unguwar Korau Quarters, Tudun Wada LGA and im friend, wey be 25 years old, of di same address.

"On investigation di boyfriend confess say true-true e give Theresa belle two months ago, and all efforts to abort di pregnancy prove abortive.

"E den conspire wit im friend to carry her go bush, di friend hold her hands while im use her head tie, strangle am to death.

Wetin Police dey do

Di Kano State Police Command say na one lady go report di matter wey make dem deploy dia officers

"On receipt of di report, di Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda raise and instruct a team of detectives led by SP Tanimu Wada, Divisional Police Officer of Bebeji Division to proceed to di scene.

"Di team immediately rush to di scene and move di body to Tiga General Hospital wia one medical Doctor confam her dead."

Police say dem don transfer di mata go di State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section "for discreet investigation.